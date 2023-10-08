BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published October 8, 2023

A terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

“On October 7, 2023, in an intense fire exchange between security forces and terrorists in Razmak, terrorist ‘Azeem Ullah’ was sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops.”

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the ISPR said.

It added that sanitisation of the area was carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

“The local people appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s media wing said.

Last month, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Razmak.

