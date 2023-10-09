BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-09

‘Pakistan has potential to be next hub of IT SMEs’

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

LAHORE: Pakistan is one of the fastest growing markets in the world in terms of freelancers and it has a huge potential to be the next hub of IT SMEs; however, this requires a robust eco-system starting from training, business development, enough exposure and the payment cycles.

Mohsin Muzaffer, Country Manager, Payoneer, which is a New York-based financial services company, said this while talking to the Business Recorder.

According to him, IT exports are the most effective ways to boost our foreign exchange reserves. There is potential of digitization and technological revolution by improving Pakistan’s freelancing sector, which currently lags behind in terms of revenue generation compared to other nations.

Pakistan’s e-commerce sector constitutes merely 1% of the country’s retail market; however, by implementing an effective strategy, Pakistan could create innovative employment opportunities for its young population.

Mohsin Muzaffer maintained that Payoneer has been serving Pakistani IT workers (companies and individuals) for more than a decade with a full suite of products and services. With the current ongoing macro-economic challenges in Pakistan, IT exports hold the key to grow the country’s foreign reserves.

In this view, Payoneer plays a vital role to enable IT workers to bring their hard-earned money to Pakistan with ease, he said. “Both individuals and companies can open their Payoneer account free of cost to receive business payments.”

He further said Payoneer offers a range of solution to the IT fraternity including the options like receiving funds from popular global freelance marketplaces like Upwork, Fiverr etc receiving payments from ecommerce marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Etsy etc. Payoneer also enables companies to receive payments directly from clients using its ‘Request a Payment’ feature where clients from around the globe can pay using their cards.

Payoneer also offers international receiving accounts in various currencies including USD, GPS, EUR, AED, CAD, AUD etc., where clients can pay locally and funds quickly hit the Payoneer accounts, he added.

He said Payoneer enables the IT companies to withdraw funds from Payoneer to any local bank in Pakistan. If you have accounts in Jazzcash, Faysal bank or HBL, you can access Payoneer direct from the banking app and withdraw funds in real time, he added.

With a huge user base, there are touching stories of people from under-privileged areas to work remotely with global clients and receive funds using Payoneer. This poses an equal opportunity to people from remote areas with internet to get the exposure and become financially independent, he said.

To a query, he said, IT exports are light on import; all you need is a laptop, internet and skills to be able to bring foreign exchange.

There have been numerous training initiatives in Pakistan to up skill free lancers, however, it is important to graduate these freelancers to companies to be able to move the needle, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan IT IT exports e-commerce Payoneer IT SMEs Mohsin Muzaffer

Comments

1000 characters

‘Pakistan has potential to be next hub of IT SMEs’

OPEC leaders make case for fossil fuels at Riyadh climate event

700 Israelis, 400 Palestinians killed

Pakistan for end to oppression

SME Bank may stay as SIFC seeks a reactivation plan

IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco

Inflation in Nawaz’s tenure was ‘just 2 percent’: Maryam

FBR to field DTOs to identify new taxpayers

Bumper cotton crop: Gohar gives credit to Punjab CM

BMP demands govt slash oil prices

FTO barred from initiating action against banking co

Read more stories