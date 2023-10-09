BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
‘Theatre festival is a testament to transformative power of art’: CM

NNI Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqar has said that the Arts Council’s commitment to giving our people the chance to reclaim public spaces is not only limited to this festival, all year round, they beckon the people of Pakistan to step out and participate in various events, not only in Karachi, and the rest of Sindh but all over the country,” he said.

This he said while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Theatre Festival organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. He congratulated the directors and artists who have participated in the grand theatrical journey put together by the Arts Council of Pakistan.

He said that seven international troupes, alongside numerous national theatre groups, actively participated in this festival.” It brings me great joy to acknowledge that during their presence here, individuals from diverse nations had the opportunity to witness the softer side of Pakistan and experience our warm hospitality,” he said.

Justice Baqar said that the Arts Council has facilitated the participation of these groups, and the engagement of various consulates, effectively conveying our message of peaceful cultural exchange. He said that the festival held great international significance and came at a time when our own society was grappling with numerous challenges.

“The Pakistan Theatre Festival, with its diverse and thought provoking performances, serves as a vehicle for the expression of societal concerns,” he said.

He commended the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, for taking the lead in bringing forth positive public entertainment that serves as a beacon of light in times of strife.

