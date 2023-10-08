BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Missing British man ‘in Gaza’ after surprise Hamas attack: envoy

AFP Published 08 Oct, 2023 05:21pm

LONDON: A British man “is in Gaza” following kidnappings by Hamas in an assault on Israel, the country’s ambassador to Britain said on Sunday.

“I know there is one British citizen who is in Gaza at the moment,” Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News, without clarifying if he was believed to have been kidnapped.

“The Israeli government is doing everything we can to help those who are held hostage and every citizen who is taken is returned,” she said.

Gaza death toll climbs to 313, 7 dead in West Bank

The ambassador did not name the missing man but the mother of Jake Marlowe, 26, who moved to Israel from Britain two years ago, said her son had not been heard from since the attack.

She said he had been providing security at the rave party in the desert near Kibbutz Reim close to the Gaza border that was attacked.

“He was doing security at this rave yesterday and called me at 4:30 am to say all these rockets were flying over,” his mother, who gave her name as Lisa, told the Jewish News.

“Then, at about 5:30 am, he texted to say ‘signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you’, and that he loves me,” she said.

“He is missing, we don’t know for sure that he is taken hostage or dead or in a hospital,” added an embassy spokesperson.

