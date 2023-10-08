China finance ministry to auction 115bn yuan 5-year bonds Friday

BEIJING: China’s Ministry of Finance said on Sunday it would auction 115 billion yuan in 5-year bonds Friday The bonds will start trading on the secondary market on Oct. 18, the ministry said in a statement.
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
BEIJING: China’s Ministry of Finance said on Sunday it would auction 115 billion yuan in 5-year bonds Friday The bonds will start trading on the secondary market on Oct. 18, the ministry said in a statement.
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 8
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 8
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
525
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 8
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 8
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 8
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 8
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.11
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 8
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
347.68
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 8
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 8
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.53
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Oct 8
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
91.37
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 8
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 8
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
525
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 8
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 8
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 8
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 8
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.11
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 8
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
347.68
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 8
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 8
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.53
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Oct 8
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
91.37
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 8
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
41,323,524
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 8
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
28,155,875
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 8
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
11,768,834
▲ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Oct 8
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
9,535,620
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 8
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
7,342,460
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Oct 8
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
6,141,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Oct 8
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
5,713,471
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Oct 8
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
5,482,386
▲ 0.00
|
D.G.K.Cement / Oct 8
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
5,041,785
▲ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Oct 8
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
4,813,938
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 6
|
282.85
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 6
|
282.65
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 6
|
149.32
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 6
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 6
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Oct 6
|
1.06
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 6
|
5.45
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 6
|
4308.50
|
India Sensex / Oct 6
|
65995.63
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 6
|
30994.67
|
Nasdaq / Oct 6
|
13431.34
|
Hang Seng / Oct 6
|
17485.98
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 6
|
7494.58
|
Dow Jones / Oct 6
|
33407.58
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 6
|
15229.77
|
France CAC40 / Oct 6
|
7060.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 6
|
82.79
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 6
|
17735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 6
|
164440
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 6
|
1833.01
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 6
|
87.14
Comments