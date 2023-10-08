BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-08

Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

Tahir Amin Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has rated the overall implementation progress of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project worth $200 million moderately unsatisfactory.

The objective of the project was to improve availability, utilisation, and quality of primary healthcare services and elementary education services in selected districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

However, progress towards achievement of PDO as well as overall implementation progress is moderately unsatisfactory, official documents of the bank revealed.

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

The project has three components, component 1- improving delivery of quality primary health care services (cost $77.20 million), component 2—improving availability and quality of education services (cost $109 million), component 3 —strengthening community engagement and accountability (cost $13.80 million). The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved the project in June 2020, while the closing date is 30 June 2025.

Documents further stated that from May 22 - June 2, 2023 an implementation support mission was fielded. Based on the findings of the mission, project ratings were adjusted downwards. A clear set of time-bound actions were agreed upon to bring the project back on track to meet its development objectives.

Immediate and critical next steps include approval of revisions to the Education PC-1 by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and subsequent, approval of both Health and Education PC-1s by Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

This will be followed by completion of the project restructuring as requested by the government. The mission recommended a third party monitoring firm to support project implementation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank CDWP ECNEC Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Human capital investment KP project

Comments

1000 characters

Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

First petrochemical policy getting final touches

World community must act to end hostilities: FO

$250m RISE-II loan: Negotiations with AIIB next week likely

SBP explains hike in interest rates

Pakistan calls for concerted efforts to establish durable global peace, security

Money laundering scam: Customs to engage UAE’s FIU to trace illicit fund transfers

From reactive to proactive approach: Disaster management system witnessing transition: PM

‘Any new fixed tax scheme without consultation would be rejected’

Read more stories