Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has rated the overall implementation progress of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project worth $200 million moderately unsatisfactory.

The objective of the project was to improve availability, utilisation, and quality of primary healthcare services and elementary education services in selected districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

However, progress towards achievement of PDO as well as overall implementation progress is moderately unsatisfactory, official documents of the bank revealed.

The project has three components, component 1- improving delivery of quality primary health care services (cost $77.20 million), component 2—improving availability and quality of education services (cost $109 million), component 3 —strengthening community engagement and accountability (cost $13.80 million). The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved the project in June 2020, while the closing date is 30 June 2025.

Documents further stated that from May 22 - June 2, 2023 an implementation support mission was fielded. Based on the findings of the mission, project ratings were adjusted downwards. A clear set of time-bound actions were agreed upon to bring the project back on track to meet its development objectives.

Immediate and critical next steps include approval of revisions to the Education PC-1 by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and subsequent, approval of both Health and Education PC-1s by Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

This will be followed by completion of the project restructuring as requested by the government. The mission recommended a third party monitoring firm to support project implementation.

