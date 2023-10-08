BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
EU ‘unequivocally’ condemns Hamas attacks

AFP Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Saturday “unequivocally” condemned attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel and called for an immediate stop to the violence.

It came after a barrage of rockets was fired and fighters from the Palestinian enclave infiltrated Israel, a major escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I unequivocally condemn the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel. It is terrorism in its most despicable form. Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

“This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing. The EU expresses its solidarity with Israel in these difficult moments,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell added.

“Indiscriminate attacks by Hamas are causing deep suffering to the Israeli people, increasing tension and undermining Palestinian interests... More than ever it is necessary to work for a sustainable peace”.

European Council president Charles Michel also condemned the “indiscriminate attacks launched against Israel and its people this morning inflicting terror and violence against innocent citizens”. “My thoughts are with all the victims. EU stands in solidarity with Israeli people in this horrific moment.”

Israel European Union Josep Borrell Palestinian Hamas

