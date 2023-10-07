BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swiatek ends Gauff win streak to reach China Open final

AFP Published 07 Oct, 2023 02:13pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIJING: World number two Iga Swiatek breezed into the China Open women’s final with a one-sided victory over Coco Gauff in Beijing on Saturday, handing the American her first defeat in 17 matches.

Swiatek beat the US Open champion 6-2, 6-3 to set up a clash with either Elena Rybakina or Liudmila Samsonova on Sunday.

The Pole seized the advantage early in the first set and never gave an error-plagued, seemingly injured Gauff a sniff of getting back into the match.

Swiatek wasted no time in gaining a double break of serve and wrapped up the opening set when the American slammed a forehand into the net.

The four-time Grand Slam winner broke again in the opening game of set two before the match was paused while Gauff received treatment for an apparent shoulder injury.

Afterwards, Swiatek picked up where she left off and sealed the win when the 19-year-old hit yet another forehand into the net.

Gauff had not lost a match since falling to compatriot Jessica Pegula in Montreal in August.

World number five Rybakina will play Samsonova, ranked 22nd, in the other semi-final later on Saturday.

Rybakina eliminated the top-ranked women’s player and tournament favourite Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets on Friday.

The China Open is taking place for the first time since 2019 after Beijing ended its isolationist zero-Covid policy.

The men’s competition concluded on Wednesday, when Italy’s Jannik Sinner beat world number three Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Coco Gauff Iga Swiatek China Open

Comments

1000 characters

Swiatek ends Gauff win streak to reach China Open final

Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Documentation of economy: Promulgation of crucial ordinance delayed

Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumes charge as new naval chief

Hamas launches surprise attack as gunmen enter Israel

Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove

COPHC chairman told: Govt committed to fast-tracking CPEC projects

Cos producing power from generators: SC reserves judgement in levy of electricity duty case

Experts say super tax based on discrimination

Hydel power projects in KP: KOEN accuses Nepra of delaying feasibility stage tariff

Read more stories