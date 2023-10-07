BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Lux Style Awards 2023: Ali Sethi’s ‘Pasoori’, Yumna Zaidi win big

BR Life & Style Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:19pm

The 23rd annual Lux Style Awards took place in Karachi on Friday night, celebrating achievements in fashion, television and music and film. Musician Ali Seth’s song ’Pasoori’ won three awards for the night while television actor Yumna Zaidi clinched two.

The now-global hit ‘Pasoori’ – originally a Coke Studio production – won Sethi the Song of the Year. Along with Shae Gill – who co-sang the track – the duo won Most Streamed Song of the Year in the Viewer’s Choice Category. Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi also won Music Producer of the Year for ‘Pasoori’.

Sarmad Khoosat won Best Film Director for ‘Kamli’ which also won Film of the Year. Saba Qamar, who starred in it, won Best Film Actor.

Lux Style Awards 2023: Abida Parveen, Ali Sethi’s tracks make the cut

Actor Yumna Zaidi won two Best TV Actor awards for her role in ‘Bakhtawar’, while ‘Quaid E Azam Zindabad’ won Best Film.

A complete list of winners is detailed below:

FASHION

Critics’ Choice Category

Emerging Talent of the Year

Abeer Asad

Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female)

Maha Tahirani

Fashion Forward Brand of the Year

Hussain Rehar

Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year

Aleena Naqvi

Fashion Hair and Make-up Artist of the Year

Sunil Nawab

Fashion Stylist of the Year

Tabesh Khoja

Most Stylish Musician of the Year

Meesha Shafi

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Film of the Year

‘Kamli’

Best Film Actor of the Year (Male)

Feroze Khan - ‘Tich Button’

Best Film Actor of the Year (Female)

Saba Qamar - ‘Kamli’

Film Playback Song of the Year

‘Peela Rung’ - ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best Film Director of the Year

Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – Kamli

Best Film of the Year

‘Quaid E Azam Zindabad’

MUSIC

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Singer of the Year

Ali Sethi - ‘Pasoori’

Song of the Year

‘Kahani Suno’ - Kaifi Khalil

Most Streamed Song of the Year

‘Pasoori’ - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Music Producer of the Year

Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi - ‘Pasoori’

TELEVISION

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best TV Play

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’

Best TV Long Serial

‘Betiyaan’

Best TV Actor (Male)

Arsalan Naseer – ‘Paristan’

Best TV Actor

Yumna Zaidi – ‘Bakhtawar’

Best Original Soundtrack

‘Mere Humsafar’

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best Emerging Talent

Dananeer Mobeen – ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Best Ensemble Play

‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Best TV Actor (Male)

Bilal Abbas Khan - ‘Dobara’

Best TV Actor (Female)

Yumna Zaidi – ‘Bakhtwar’

Best TV Director

Saife Hasan – Sang-e-Mah

Best TV Play Writer

Mustafa Afridi – ‘Sang-e-Mah’

