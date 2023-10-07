Lux Style Awards 2023: Ali Sethi’s ‘Pasoori’, Yumna Zaidi win big

The 23rd annual Lux Style Awards took place in Karachi on Friday night, celebrating achievements in fashion, television and music and film. Musician Ali Seth’s song ’Pasoori’ won three awards for the night while television actor Yumna Zaidi clinched two.
The now-global hit ‘Pasoori’ – originally a Coke Studio production – won Sethi the Song of the Year. Along with Shae Gill – who co-sang the track – the duo won Most Streamed Song of the Year in the Viewer’s Choice Category. Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi also won Music Producer of the Year for ‘Pasoori’.
Sarmad Khoosat won Best Film Director for ‘Kamli’ which also won Film of the Year. Saba Qamar, who starred in it, won Best Film Actor.
Lux Style Awards 2023: Abida Parveen, Ali Sethi’s tracks make the cut
Actor Yumna Zaidi won two Best TV Actor awards for her role in ‘Bakhtawar’, while ‘Quaid E Azam Zindabad’ won Best Film.
A complete list of winners is detailed below:
FASHION
Critics’ Choice Category
Emerging Talent of the Year
Abeer Asad
Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female)
Maha Tahirani
Fashion Forward Brand of the Year
Hussain Rehar
Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year
Aleena Naqvi
Fashion Hair and Make-up Artist of the Year
Sunil Nawab
Fashion Stylist of the Year
Tabesh Khoja
Most Stylish Musician of the Year
Meesha Shafi
VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Film of the Year
‘Kamli’
Best Film Actor of the Year (Male)
Feroze Khan - ‘Tich Button’
Best Film Actor of the Year (Female)
Saba Qamar - ‘Kamli’
Film Playback Song of the Year
‘Peela Rung’ - ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Best Film Director of the Year
Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – Kamli
Best Film of the Year
‘Quaid E Azam Zindabad’
MUSIC
VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Singer of the Year
Ali Sethi - ‘Pasoori’
Song of the Year
‘Kahani Suno’ - Kaifi Khalil
Most Streamed Song of the Year
‘Pasoori’ - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Music Producer of the Year
Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi - ‘Pasoori’
TELEVISION
VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Best TV Play
‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’
Best TV Long Serial
‘Betiyaan’
Best TV Actor (Male)
Arsalan Naseer – ‘Paristan’
Best TV Actor
Yumna Zaidi – ‘Bakhtawar’
Best Original Soundtrack
‘Mere Humsafar’
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Best Emerging Talent
Dananeer Mobeen – ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’
Best Ensemble Play
‘Sinf-e-Aahan’
Best TV Actor (Male)
Bilal Abbas Khan - ‘Dobara’
Best TV Actor (Female)
Yumna Zaidi – ‘Bakhtwar’
Best TV Director
Saife Hasan – Sang-e-Mah
Best TV Play Writer
Mustafa Afridi – ‘Sang-e-Mah’
Comments