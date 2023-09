Lux Style Awards 2023: Abida Parveen, Ali Sethi’s tracks make the cut

The final nominees for the LUX Style Awards (LSA) 2023 were announced by the office on Wednesday, with Ali Sethi’s ‘Pasoori’ and Saim Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’ making the cut.

The awards will be presented to artists who have carried out exceptional work in the fields of fashion, film, music, and television in 2022.

Abida Parveen and Sethi were nominated for Singer of the Year for ‘Tu Jhoom’ and ‘Pasoori’, respectively, while ‘Joyland’ and ‘Kamli’ were nominated for the ‘Best Film’ category.

Ali Sethi’s infectious hit ‘Pasoori’ reverberates from Pakistan to Coachella

The ceremony for the 22nd annual awards will be held in Karachi and is due to be attended by members of Pakistan’s entertainment and fashion industry.

The nominees are as follows:

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Emerging Talent of the Year

Abeer Asad Aisha Kamran Maleena Mansoor Mamya Shajaffar Sauban Umais

Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female)

Abeer Asad Fatima Hasan Maha Tahirani Sachal Afzal Sauban Umais

Fashion Forward Brand of the Year

Hussain Rehar Khaadi Sania Maskatiya Suffuse by Sana Yasir Zainab Salman

Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year

Aleena Naqvi Asad bin Javed HM Studio MHM OKB Films

Fashion Hair and Make-up Artist of the Year

Arshad Khan Qasim Liaqat Salman Shainal Pervaiz Sunil Nawab

Fashion Stylist of the Year

Hafsa Farooq Mehek Saeed Tabesh Khoja Yasser Dar Zahra Sarfraz

Most Stylish Musician of the Year

Aima Baig Meesha Shafi Risham Faiz Taha G Talhah Yunus

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Film of the Year

‘Joyland’ ‘Kamli’ ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ ‘Quaid-E-Azam Zindabad’ ‘Tich Button’

Best Film Actor of the Year - Male

Fahad Mustafa – ’Quaid-E-Azam Zindabad Farhan Saeed - ‘Tich Button’ Feroze Khan - ‘Tich Button’ Humayun Saeed - ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ Imran Ashraf - ‘Dum Mastam’

Best Film Actor of the Year Female

Alina Khan – ‘Joyland’ Hania Amir - ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ Kubra Khan - ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ Mahira Khan - ‘Quaid-E-Azam Zindabad’ Saba Qamar - ‘Kamli’

Film Playback Song of the Year

Ehsaan Hai Tumhara - ‘Tich Button’ Loota Rey - ’Quaid-E-Azam Zindabad Mahiya Ve Mahiya - ’London Nahi Jaunga Mainu Tu – ‘Kamli’ Peela Rung - ’Parde Mein Rehne Do

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best Film Director of the Year

Saim Sadiq – ‘Joyland’ Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – ‘Kamli’ Wajahat Rauf - ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ Yasir Nawaz - ‘Chakkar’

Best Film of the Year

‘Dum Mastam’ ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ ‘Joyland’ ‘Kamli’ ‘Quaid-E-Azam Zindabad’

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Singer of the Year

Abida Parveen - ‘Tu Jhoom’ Ali Sethi - ‘Pasoori’ Asfar Hussain - ‘Mehram’ Asim Azhar - ‘Habibi’ Kaifi Khalil - ‘Kana Yaari’

Song of the Year

‘Habibi’ - Asim Azhar ‘Kahani Suno’ - Kaifi Khalil ‘Pasoori’ - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill ‘Saaz’ - Auj ‘Tu Jhoom’ - Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal

Most Streamed Song of the Year

‘Iraaday’ - Abdul Hannan ‘Mehram’ - Asfar Hussain and Arooj Aftab ‘Pasoori’ - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill ‘Phir Milenge’ - Faisal Kapadia and Young Stunners ‘Ye Dunya’ - Talha Anjum, Faris Shafi and Karakoram

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Music Producer of the Year

Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi - ‘Tu Jhoom’ Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi - ‘Pasoori’ Abdullah Siddiqui, Xulfi, Arsalan Hasan and Sherry Khattak - ‘Kana Yaari’ Xulfi and Abdullah Siddiqui - ‘Phir Milenge’ Zain and Xulfi - ‘Thagyan’

Best TV Play

‘Hum Tum’ ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ ‘Mere Humsafar’ ‘Sang-e-Mah’ ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Best TV Long Serial

‘Betiyaan’ ‘Mushkil’ ‘Paristan’ ‘Siyani’ ‘Woh Pagal Si’

Best TV Actor (Male)

Arsalan Naseer – ‘Paristan’ Atif Aslam – ‘Sang-e-Mah’ Danish Taimoor - ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ Farhan Saeed - ‘Mere Humsafar’ Feroze Khan – ‘Habs’

Best TV Actor (Female)

Ayeza Khan - ‘Chaudhry & Sons’ Hania Amir - ‘Mere Humsafar’ Hiba Bukhari - ‘Mere Humnasheen’ Ramsha Khan - ‘Hum Tum’ Yumna Zaidi – ‘Bakhtawar’

Best Original Soundtrack

‘Habs’ ‘Hum Tum’ ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ ‘Mere Humsafar’ ‘Sang-e-Mah’

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best Emerging Talent TV

Atif Aslam – ‘Sang-e-Mah’ Azaan Sami Khan - ‘Ishq-E-Laa’ Dananeer Mobeen – ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ Janice Tessa – ‘Habs’ Sachal Afzal – ‘Bakhtawar’

Best Ensemble Play

‘Badshah Begum’ ‘Hum Tum’ ‘Mere Humsafar’ ‘Sang-e-Mah’ ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Best TV Actor (Male)

Bilal Abbas Khan - ‘Dobara’ Farhan Saeed - ‘Mere Humsafar’ Yasir Hussain - ‘Ek Thi Laila’ Noman Ijaz - ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ Faysal Quraishi – ‘Dil-e-Momin’

Best TV Actor (Female)

Hadiqa Kiani – ‘Dobara’ Hania Amir - ‘Mere Humsafar’ Iqra Aziz - ‘Aik Thi Laila’ Sajal Ali – ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ Yumna Zaidi – ‘Bakhtwar’

Best TV Director

Aehsun Talish - ‘Chauraha’ Nadeem Baig – ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ Saife Hasan – ‘Sang-e-Mah’ Shahid Shafaat – ‘Bakhtawar’ Yasir Hussain - ‘Aik Thi Laila’

Best TV Play Writer