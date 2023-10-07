BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
‘Country may face water scarcity by 2025’

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: Experts warned that if the depletion of water resources continues, Pakistan shall face severe water scarcity by 2025. Khan Faraz, an agriculture expert talking to media persons said that despite unprecedented precipitation, water shortage in the country has increased to 30 percent. It stands at 14 out of 17 extremely high-water risk countries.

The demand for water is 274 million-acre feet, whereas, the supply remains around 191 MAF. Presently, the country remains on the list of ten-most water-stressed countries.

However, if the depletion of water resources continues, Pakistan shall face severe water scarcity by 2025, he added. He further said that Pakistan is an agrarian country and many of the farmers rely on groundwater for irrigation.

Around 94 percent of the groundwater is used in the agriculture sector while 80 percent of the water is consumed by mainly four crops, rice, cotton, sugarcane, and wheat.

These crops contribute only five percent to the GDP of the country. Most farmers are used to traditional methods and have little knowledge about modern irrigation techniques, Faraz added.

He said that the matter is as important as the menace of terrorism. Climate patterns are also changing fast and can accelerate the deterioration of the water security situation.

