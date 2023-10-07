BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-07

US logs fastest hiring pace in months

AFP Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:01am

WASHINGTON: US employers stepped up their hiring pace unexpectedly in September while unemployment held steady, government data showed on Friday, adding pressure on policymakers seeking to cool the economy.

The US economy added 336,000 jobs last month in the highest surge since January, and the jobless rate was unchanged at 3.8 percent, said the Labor Department.

This adds to signals that the American job market remains robust despite efforts by the central bank to cool the world’s biggest economy and lower inflation sustainably.

When the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates and borrowing costs rise, this can dampen hiring associated with business expansion and the jobless rate is generally expected to tick up.

But for now, the pace of hiring hovers above pre-pandemic levels and unemployment is still around a historically low level, meaning that Fed officials could consider further policy action.

Analysts, however, have warned that the job market could weaken going forward as it takes time for existing policy changes to ripple through the economy.

In September, sectors that saw job gains included leisure and hospitality, government as well as health care, said the Labor Department.

An area contributing to the increase was education with the government sector adding 73,000 jobs — mainly teachers for the new school year — noted EY chief economist Gregory Daco.

Federal Reserve interest rates Labor Department US employers

Comments

1000 characters

US logs fastest hiring pace in months

Cos producing power from generators: SC reserves judgement in levy of electricity duty case

Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Documentation of economy: Promulgation of crucial ordinance delayed

Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Hydel power projects in KP: KOEN accuses Nepra of delaying feasibility stage tariff

Experts say super tax based on discrimination

LHC links all new uplift schemes to its approval

IK’s applications: IHC verdict expected in two to three days

Import of used cars: Surge causing adverse impact on local auto sector

Fresh medical report submitted to LHC: ‘Nawaz still feels chest pains’

Read more stories