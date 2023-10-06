BAFL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
BIPL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.01%)
FABL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-5.65%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
OGDC 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
PIOC 92.05 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.19%)
PPL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.48%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.45%)
SSGC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 90.84 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.41%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 16,721 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.46%)
KSE100 47,471 Increased By 18.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,369 Decreased By -78.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares inch higher; focus on US jobs data

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 10:25am

Australian shares inched up on Friday in a volatile trading session, as a rise in financial stocks overshadowed the losses in gold and energy stocks, while investors awaited US payroll data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 6929.6 points by 2332 GMT, while falling about 1.6% this week.

The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

US data on initial claims for state unemployment benefits pointed to still-resilient labor market conditions, a day after a report showing US private payrolls increased less than expected in September.

Investors are now waiting for US monthly payrolls report, scheduled for release later in the day, as they remain concerned about whether the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer.

In Sydney, financials rose 0.6%, with all the “big four” banks trading in the positive territory.

Export reliant miners edged up 0.1% as sector heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue gained between 0.4% and 0.6%.

Technology stocks also inched 0.2% higher.

Australian shares end higher, investors eye US jobs data

Capping the gains, gold stocks toppled 0.3% as bullion prices took a hit.

Shares of Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources fell more than 0.3%, each. Energy stocks slipped 0.5% after oil prices declined on worries about fuel demand.

Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos fell 0.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11280.6 points.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares inch higher; focus on US jobs data

Intra-day update: rupee remains in control against US dollar

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs64trn by Aug-end

PSM to be privatised on G2G basis

Ejaz over-exaggerated GCC-Pakistan FTA?

EU decides to extend GSP

Nepra to charge Rs1.71 per unit FCA for August

Oil on track for sharpest weekly decline since March

Section 138 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: FBR to withdraw tax recovery notices

Karachi Gateway Terminal operations: 25-year deal signed with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Senate panel told

Soft landing possible, but fiscal, debt risks abound: IMF chief

Read more stories