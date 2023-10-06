Australian shares inch higher; focus on US jobs data

Australian shares inched up on Friday in a volatile trading session, as a rise in financial stocks overshadowed the losses in gold and energy stocks, while investors awaited US payroll data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 6929.6 points by 2332 GMT, while falling about 1.6% this week.

The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

US data on initial claims for state unemployment benefits pointed to still-resilient labor market conditions, a day after a report showing US private payrolls increased less than expected in September.

Investors are now waiting for US monthly payrolls report, scheduled for release later in the day, as they remain concerned about whether the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer.

In Sydney, financials rose 0.6%, with all the “big four” banks trading in the positive territory.

Export reliant miners edged up 0.1% as sector heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue gained between 0.4% and 0.6%.

Technology stocks also inched 0.2% higher.

Capping the gains, gold stocks toppled 0.3% as bullion prices took a hit.

Shares of Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources fell more than 0.3%, each. Energy stocks slipped 0.5% after oil prices declined on worries about fuel demand.

Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos fell 0.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11280.6 points.