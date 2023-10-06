CCPO Lahore inspects ‘dolphin heavy bikes’

LAHORE: Capital City Police Offcier (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana has said that “protecting the life and property of citizens and treating them with compassion is our characteristic. New heavy bikes, which is national asset, must be used to protect the life and property of the public.”

These views were expressed by CCPO Lahore on the occasion of inspection of Dolphin Heavy Bikes in his office on Thursday.

According to details, CCPO Lahore assigned a special task to SP Dolphin Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha to further improve the efficiency of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit to protect the life and property of the citizens and to respond immediately to the call of emergency 15 without any delay.

