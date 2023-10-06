Siraj concerned over growing Pak-Afghan acrimony

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq has expressed concern over the growing acrimony in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, deeming it perilous for both nations.

He has called upon Islamabad and Kabul to engage in dialogue, emphasising the imperative of peace and prosperity in the region.

Addressing the Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC), a consortium comprising 15 political and religious factions, meeting at Mansoorah on Thursday, Haq highlighted Pakistan’s historic role as a host to millions of Afghan refugees for several decades. Despite international opposition, he said, Pakistan maintained cordial relations with the Afghan government.

With stability now restored in Afghanistan, Haq underscored the Taliban government’s responsibility to provide comprehensive support in the quest for peace and the eradication of terrorism in Pakistan.

He added that the people of Pakistan hold high expectations from the Afghan government in that regard. As the sole nuclear power in the Muslim world, he asserted that there were adversaries actively conspiring against Pakistan, with a vested interest in fomenting instability within the country.

MYC President Dr Abual Khair Zubair presided over the meeting, with MYC Secretary General and JI Vice-Emir Liaqat Baloch moderating the session and informing the media about pivotal decisions reached during the gathering.

The MYC strongly condemned terrorist incidents that have occurred in various parts of Pakistan, including the Mastung and Hangu suicide attacks. The council offered prayers for the victims and called for an impartial investigation into these incidents. It appealed to the nation to observe Friday, October 6, as Youm Aman and Wahdat (the Day of Peace and Unity) and encouraged nationwide rallies.

The meeting also denounced sectarianism and extremism while urging unity among the Muslim community. Additionally, the gathering stressed the importance of political stability, the rule of law, the conduct of general elections, and the respect for the judiciary.

Leaders expressed concerns regarding the numerous crises confronting the country and called for national consultations. MYC leadership is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff to apprise them of these challenges.

