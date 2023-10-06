KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 182,786 tonnes of cargo comprising 147,232 tonnes of import cargo and 35,554 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 147,232 comprised of 45,919 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,807 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 13,683 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 6,102 tonnes of Wheat & 75,721 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 35,554 comprised of 35,554 tonnes of Containerized Cargo.

Nearly, 5886 containers comprising of 3166 containers import and 2720 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 184 of 20’s and 1095 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 67 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 830 of 20’s and 507 of 40’s loaded containers while 06 of 20’s and 435 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Safeen Pride, Hyundai Tokyo, Colombo Express, Chem Sinyoo, Ice Energy and Spottail berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Ts Ningbo, As Alva, Onyx 1, Hyundai Tokyo and MT Shalamar Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Jemima and Dignity left the port on 5th October, 2023.

Cargo throughput of 112,628 tonnes, comprising 96,036 tonnes imports cargo and 16,592 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,507 Containers (1,531 TEUs Imports and 976 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Amali, Sky Blue, Hyde Park, EM Astoria and Sea-span Ganges & another ship Vancouver Scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Containers Terminal respectively on 5th October, while two more ships, Santa Viola and Simaisma with Containers and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 6th October, 2023.

