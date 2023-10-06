Safety: Top Concern of LPG Indusry

TEXT: Pakistan LPG Marketers Associations (PLPGMA) dealing exclusively with LPG Industry and educating and promoting Safe LPG handling Management across the board in the Country has been the only Forum operating in LPG Industry / business, for over 15 years plus for the augmentation of HSE Culture.

Since its inception, safety has always been on very high priority consideration with PLPGMA. This is evidenced by the fact that PLPGMA has upgraded local manufacturing of many types of LPG equipment as well as systems and procedures for LPG storage and handling to International safety standards. Within the PLPGMA member companies too, a dynamic HSE culture prevails at all levels of operations through knowledge and training. The enviable statistics of commitment towards safe practices. The PLPGMA Technical & HSE Expert from the Industry, has devised detailed procedures and systems guiding each level of activity for each and every PLPGMA stakeholder. PLPGMA has compiled meticulously, by tracing the route of the product from the suppliers to the end-user, and best practices for safety performance, have been outlined in shape at each step, of the way forward including supplier’s warehouse, filling facility and retail outlets. The implementation phase is also carried out just as thoroughly with safety training imparted to all concerned people including staff members, transporters and channel members. Every corridor at these places have been targeted for visual guidelines and SAFETY FLYER for safety precautions and emergency combat.

Safety at PLPGMA is treated as an ongoing concern and is handled, as well.

We must put efforts to protect Environment too, like conscientious stakeholder and citizen, contribute to the environment by minimizing venting of LPG or LPG vapour releasing. VOC an Analysis for Venting of Gases, Effluent Water & Disposal of Deposits will help improve the environment EMERGENCY RESPONSE PROCEDURE - ERP INDUSTRY BASIC SAFETY REQUIREMENT LPG is a highly inflammable petroleum product and its handling, storage and usage require high standard of safety and great deal of mind presence. Wherever safety is required, emergency comes in as well. Emergency is defined as any unplanned event that can cause death or injury to people, loss of asset, disrupt operations or that can close down businesses, or can cause physical or environmental damages.

As a part of PLPGMA ongoing commitment to enhance SAFETY, and efforts to bring about improvements in the LPG Industrial Safety Standards, PLPGMA had organized an Emergency Response Training Program last year in Lahore for various LPG marketing companies. Apart from the PLPGMA staff, participants from the LPG industry were a part of the training session and the idea behind that was to bring the safety standard up for the players of the LPG industry.

The training with a heavy practical bias, focused on handling LPG emergencies relating to all sizes LPG cylinders and LPG bowzer roll over / leakage and flaring. The two-day session included leak containment techniques and test of the effectiveness of industry Emergency Response System to handle such emergencies.

The training was aimed towards “Train the Trainers” in the LPG Industry, so that the participants can return to their respective organisations to train the Operations/- Contractor Staff and update the necessary equipment for the emergency response in their respective organisations.

PLPGMA technical consultant who has been exclusively trained on Emergency Response Mohib H. Khan conducted the training session in Lahore and is available for further consultant & learning session.

The Highlights:

Theory of LPG Properties and their Safety Considerations.

Leak Containment Techniques such as Plugging, Clamping, Wrapping, and Crimping.

Product Transfer Techniques from Bowzer to Bowzer using LPG Compressor and Pump and Control Vapour Venting.

Emergency Response Management

General discussion and Knowledge Sharing. PLPGMA is Committed to Sharing Knowledge to educate the LPG Industry and their staff to work proactively, but it’s always wise to be prepared for any emergency and crisis as well. It has in the past been proven, that the majority of losses incurred in the hydrocarbon industry were due to fires. Had they been extinguished in their early stages, to minimize human life and asset losses, they would have reduced losses drastically. This can be accomplished with adequate knowledge and training, and infrastructure / equipment for all on site and personnel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023