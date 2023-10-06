Jhelum LPG Explosion Consequences of Violating LPG Safety Protocols

TEXT: Seven persons were killed and another 10 injured when a three-storey private building at GT Road Jhelum collapsed in an LPG-related explosion at around 9:45 a.m on July 09, 2023. Following the tragic accident Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority directed Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) to carry out a third-party inspection of the site under Rule 13 of the LPG Rules 2001. The inspection team visited the site the same day and prepared a comprehensive report which looked at the tragic incident from all angles and perspectives. The report was based on the inspection of the site, review/examination of the debris, and the statements by key officials and locals. The key findings of the report are being reproduced here to highlight the causes and consequences of violating safety protocols as defined by OGRA under the relevant rules. It emerged from the statements of DEO Rescue 1122 Mr. Rana Muhammad Saeed, DC Jhelum Mr. Samiullah Farooq and the local individuals that the basement of the building was being partially used as LPG cylinders sale center. Some ground-floor shops were being used for other businesses including a restaurant, a motorcycle workshop and a drycleaner. Rooms at the first floor were occupied by some laborers.

The inspection team observed that the explosion had razed the building to the ground. An LPG decanting shop was located on ground floor, and as many as 35 different makes of domestic-use cylinders were found from the debris.

These cylinders had markings of various companies such as Mehran Gas, Shell Gas, EIRAD, Al-Qasim Gas, Supreme LPG, Khaas Gas, Pyramid Gas etc. Seven commercial cylinders were also found from the debris. Other than these some locally assembled pump, parts of weighing machine, flexible hoses/pipes and adopters/regulator used for the decanting of LPG from cylinder-to-cylinder were also found. It was evident that the basement was used for illegal activity of LPG decanting without any safety measures. The explosion was apparently caused by ignition of accumulated gas due to leakage from substandard/improper connections of decanting equipment or cylinders within the premises.

The HDIP inspection team maintained that the leakage of liquified gas (LPG) might have occurred due to one or more of the following reasons:

Damaged or faulty cylinder valve: The valve is the primary component responsible for controlling the flow of LPG from the cylinder. If the valve is damaged, worn out, or improperly closed, it can result in a gas leak.

Loose connections: Improperly connected or loose fittings between the cylinder and the regulator can cause gas leaks.

Physical damage to the cylinder: Cylinders can sometimes be subjected to physical damage, such as dents or cracks, which can compromise their integrity and lead to gas leakage.

Ageing or corroded cylinder: Over time, cylinders can deteriorate due to corrosion or general wear and tear. This can weaken the cylinder walls, valve, or other components, making it more susceptible to leaks.

Improper storage or handling: Mishandling or improper storage of LPG cylinders can cause damage, resulting in leaks. For example, cylinders exposed to extreme heat or direct sunlight can expand and develop leaks.

Manufacturing defects: In rare cases, manufacturing defects can lead to faulty valves or other issues that cause gas leakage. These defects are usually identified through proper quality control measures, but there can still be occasional instances of defective cylinders reaching the market.

The report concluded that the accident might have been caused by LPG accumulation in the sufficient quantity required for creating explosive / ignitable concentration on interaction with any source of ignition. In the light of the details emerging from the post-accident assessment, the team came up with a set of recommendations stated below:

Only OGRA's authorized dealers/distributors premises of licensed LPG marketing companies those who fulfill the minimum safety and operational requirements for LPG dealer/distributor premises may be allowed to provide the services for the communities

Regular periodic inspections of LPG cylinders to check for any signs of damage, corrosion, or leaks should be carried out. This should be done by a qualified professional who can identify potential issues and take appropriate actions.

LPG cylinders should be stored in a well-ventilated, upright position in a designated area away from sources of heat, ignition, or direct sunlight. It shall also be ensured that the storage area is secure, and unauthorized access is restricted.

The LPG cylinders should be safely handled and dropping / mishandling shall be avoided as this may cause damage to the valve or cylinder body.

Cylinders that are visibly damaged, corroded, or have exceeded their recommended lifespan shall be removed from the inventory.

Proper training and education be provided to individuals handling LPG cylinders, including household members, restaurant staff, or employees in industrial settings. They should be aware of the risks, proper handling procedures, and emergency protocols.

Emergency response protocols may be established for such incidents in case of a gas leak, including evacuation procedures, emergency contact numbers, and knowledge of shutting off the power supplies.

Public awareness campaigns to educate the general public about the safe handling and storage of LPG cylinders shall be conducted.

Implementation of the safety guidelines and regulations set by local authorities, gas providers, and regulatory bodies regarding the installation, maintenance, and use of LPG cylinders by the local administration.

Any other remedial measures may be taken by the Regulatory Authority (OGRA) as it may deem fit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023