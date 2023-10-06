WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 4, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 4-Oct-23 3-Oct-23 2-Oct-23 29-Sep-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan Euro 0.80173 0.800936 0.803348 0.805642 Japanese yen 0.005118 0.005105 0.005096 0.0050888 U.K. pound 0.925996 0.922542 0.927398 0.932907 U.S. dollar 0.763771 0.765055 0.762914 0.76047 Algerian dinar 0.005545 0.005555 0.005555 0.005544 Australian dollar 0.48278 0.483209 0.491112 Botswana pula 0.054992 0.0556664 Brazilian real 0.148247 0.149735 0.150556 0.151881 Brunei dollar 0.555429 0.556687 0.5574 0.557203 Canadian dollar 0.555753 0.557986 0.562478 Chilean peso 0.000835 0.000848 0.000852 0.0008386 Czech koruna 0.03288 0.032717 0.032846 0.0331114 Danish krone 0.107487 0.107387 0.107709 0.108037 Indian rupee 0.009173 0.009197 Israeli New Shekel 0.197817 0.198974 0.199246 0.198868 Korean won 0.000565 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47015 2.4743 2.46898 Malaysian ringgit 0.161303 0.161916 0.162167 0.162147 Mauritian rupee 0.017144 0.017025 0.017096 0.017032 Mexican peso 0.042392 0.042735 0.043367 0.0436733 New Zealand dollar 0.450969 0.454328 0.457214 0.453696 Norwegian krone 0.069634 0.070099 0.070952 0.0715905 Omani rial 1.9864 1.98974 1.98417 1.97782 Peruvian sol 0.201013 0.201137 0.200652 Philippine peso 0.013428 0.013486 0.013465 0.0133507 Polish zloty 0.172975 0.173829 0.174844 0.174033 Qatari riyal 0.209827 0.21018 0.209592 Russian ruble 0.00768 0.007707 0.007747 0.0078065 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203672 0.204015 0.203444 Singapore dollar 0.555429 0.556687 0.5574 0.557203 South African rand 0.039522 0.0398 0.040226 0.040485 Swedish krona 0.068936 0.069155 0.069906 0.0701456 Swiss franc 0.830999 0.829058 0.834789 0.834672 Thai baht 0.020553 0.020614 0.020734 0.0208143 Trinidadian dollar 0.113604 0.113697 0.113325 U.A.E. dirham 0.20797 0.20832 0.207737 Uruguayan peso 0.019391 0.019546 0.019703 0.0197238 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

