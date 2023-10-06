WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 4, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 4-Oct-23 3-Oct-23 2-Oct-23 29-Sep-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan
Euro 0.80173 0.800936 0.803348 0.805642
Japanese yen 0.005118 0.005105 0.005096 0.0050888
U.K. pound 0.925996 0.922542 0.927398 0.932907
U.S. dollar 0.763771 0.765055 0.762914 0.76047
Algerian dinar 0.005545 0.005555 0.005555 0.005544
Australian dollar 0.48278 0.483209 0.491112
Botswana pula 0.054992 0.0556664
Brazilian real 0.148247 0.149735 0.150556 0.151881
Brunei dollar 0.555429 0.556687 0.5574 0.557203
Canadian dollar 0.555753 0.557986 0.562478
Chilean peso 0.000835 0.000848 0.000852 0.0008386
Czech koruna 0.03288 0.032717 0.032846 0.0331114
Danish krone 0.107487 0.107387 0.107709 0.108037
Indian rupee 0.009173 0.009197
Israeli New Shekel 0.197817 0.198974 0.199246 0.198868
Korean won 0.000565
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47015 2.4743 2.46898
Malaysian ringgit 0.161303 0.161916 0.162167 0.162147
Mauritian rupee 0.017144 0.017025 0.017096 0.017032
Mexican peso 0.042392 0.042735 0.043367 0.0436733
New Zealand dollar 0.450969 0.454328 0.457214 0.453696
Norwegian krone 0.069634 0.070099 0.070952 0.0715905
Omani rial 1.9864 1.98974 1.98417 1.97782
Peruvian sol 0.201013 0.201137 0.200652
Philippine peso 0.013428 0.013486 0.013465 0.0133507
Polish zloty 0.172975 0.173829 0.174844 0.174033
Qatari riyal 0.209827 0.21018 0.209592
Russian ruble 0.00768 0.007707 0.007747 0.0078065
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203672 0.204015 0.203444
Singapore dollar 0.555429 0.556687 0.5574 0.557203
South African rand 0.039522 0.0398 0.040226 0.040485
Swedish krona 0.068936 0.069155 0.069906 0.0701456
Swiss franc 0.830999 0.829058 0.834789 0.834672
Thai baht 0.020553 0.020614 0.020734 0.0208143
Trinidadian dollar 0.113604 0.113697 0.113325
U.A.E. dirham 0.20797 0.20832 0.207737
Uruguayan peso 0.019391 0.019546 0.019703 0.0197238
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
