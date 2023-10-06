Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (October 05, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 281.00
Open Offer Rs 284.00
========================
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Oct 6
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
4.69
▲ 0.84 (21.82%)
|
Ghazi Fabrics / Oct 6
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
5.15
▲ 0.83 (19.21%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Oct 6
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
2.80
▲ 0.40 (16.67%)
|
Gammon Pak / Oct 6
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
8.24
▲ 1.00 (13.81%)
|
Trust Mod. / Oct 6
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
1.40
▲ 0.15 (12.00%)
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 6
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
2.20
▲ 0.23 (11.68%)
|
Samba Bank / Oct 6
Samba Bank Limited(SBL)
|
9.40
▲ 0.94 (11.11%)
|
Dandot Cement / Oct 6
Dandot Cement Company Limited(DNCC)
|
10.21
▲ 1.00 (10.86%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Oct 6
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
10.99
▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
|
Invest Bank / Oct 6
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
1.05
▲ 0.09 (9.38%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Punjab Mod / Oct 6
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
1.35
▼ -0.24 (-15.09%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Oct 6
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
9.20
▼ -0.82 (-8.18%)
|
Popular Islamic / Oct 6
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
7.77
▼ -0.67 (-7.94%)
|
Hira Textile / Oct 6
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
1.33
▼ -0.11 (-7.64%)
|
S.S.Oil / Oct 6
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
71.92
▼ -5.83 (-7.50%)
|
Data Agro / Oct 6
Data Agro Limited(DAAG)
|
13.42
▼ -1.08 (-7.45%)
|
Ideal Sp. / Oct 6
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
17
▼ -1.25 (-6.85%)
|
Baba Farid Sugar / Oct 6
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited(BAFS)
|
25
▼ -1.82 (-6.79%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Oct 6
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
1.26
▼ -0.09 (-6.67%)
|
Frontier Ceram / Oct 6
Frontier Ceramics Limited(FRCL)
|
16
▼ -1.00 (-5.88%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 6
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
188,897,389
▼ -0.01
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 6
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
51,986,256
▲ 0.23
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Oct 6
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
21,040,143
▲ 1.98
|
Pak Refinery / Oct 6
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
12,978,337
▼ -0.22
|
Bankislami Pak. / Oct 6
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
11,208,643
▼ -0.15
|
D.G.K.Cement / Oct 6
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
10,923,002
▲ 3.30
|
Air Link Com. / Oct 6
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
9,719,677
▲ 1.40
|
Fauji Cement / Oct 6
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
9,522,000
▲ 0.75
|
Pak Elektron / Oct 6
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
8,831,558
▲ 0.66
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 6
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
8,821,211
▲ 0.03
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 5
|
283.80
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 5
|
283.60
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 5
|
148.47
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 5
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 5
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Oct 5
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 4
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 5
|
4258.19
|
India Sensex / Oct 5
|
65631.57
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 5
|
31075.36
|
Nasdaq / Oct 5
|
13219.84
|
Hang Seng / Oct 5
|
17213.87
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 5
|
7451.54
|
Dow Jones / Oct 5
|
33119.57
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 5
|
15070.22
|
France CAC40 / Oct 5
|
6998.25
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 4
|
18235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 4
|
172411
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 5
|
82.31
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 5
|
1820.32
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 5
|
86.54
