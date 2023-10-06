Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 05, 2023).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Seabird Wheat North Star Sep. 28, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Mirela Coal GSA Oct. 04, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al Soor-II Gas oil Trans Marine Oct. 04, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Marietta Canola Ocean Sep. 30, 2023 Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Kana LPG Merchant Oct. 04, 2023 M Service ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Dignity Palm oil Alpine Oct. 05, 2023 MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Amali Cement Global Maritime Oct. 05, 2023 Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine -do- Hyde Park Chemicals East Wind -do- EM Astoria Container GAC -do- Sea-span Ganges Container In-cape Shipping -do- Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine Waiting for berths Southern Unicorn Palm oil Alpine -do- Huang Shan-16 Palm oil Alpine -do- TRF Kobe Palm oil Alpine -do- Ocean Bright Steel Coil GSA -do- Abu Al Abyad Steel Coil Ocean World -do- MT Averelia Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Vancouver Container OOCL PAK Oct. 05, 2023 Simaisma LNG General Shipping Oct. 06, 2023 Santa Viola Container Hapag Lloyd -do- Wide Alpha Container Ocean Network Oct. 07, 2023 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023