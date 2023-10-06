KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 05, 2023).
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-2 Seabird Wheat North Star Sep. 28, 2023
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Mirela Coal GSA Oct. 04, 2023
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Al Soor-II Gas oil Trans Marine Oct. 04, 2023
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Marietta Canola Ocean Sep. 30, 2023
Seed Service
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL Kana LPG Merchant Oct. 04, 2023
M Service
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Dignity Palm oil Alpine Oct. 05, 2023
MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Amali Cement Global Maritime Oct. 05, 2023
Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine -do-
Hyde Park Chemicals East Wind -do-
EM Astoria Container GAC -do-
Sea-span
Ganges Container In-cape Shipping -do-
Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine Waiting for berths
Southern
Unicorn Palm oil Alpine -do-
Huang
Shan-16 Palm oil Alpine -do-
TRF Kobe Palm oil Alpine -do-
Ocean Bright Steel Coil GSA -do-
Abu Al Abyad Steel Coil Ocean World -do-
MT Averelia Palm oil Alpine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
Vancouver Container OOCL PAK Oct. 05, 2023
Simaisma LNG General Shipping Oct. 06, 2023
Santa Viola Container Hapag Lloyd -do-
Wide Alpha Container Ocean Network Oct. 07, 2023
