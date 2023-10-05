BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
Putin says Russia’s mission is to create ‘new world’

AFP Published 05 Oct, 2023 08:21pm

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia’s mission was to create a “new world” and blamed Western hegemony for Moscow’s grinding offensive in Ukraine.

Putin has portrayed Russia’s full-scale military intervention in Ukraine – launched in February 2022 – as part of a long-standing confrontation with the West.

“We are tasked, essentially, with building a new world,” Putin said, adding the West was aiming for global “hegemony”.

“The West always needs an enemy,” he said.

Russian attack kills 49 in northeast Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say

Putin said the conflict in Ukraine was “not a territorial” one and that Moscow has “no interests from the point of view of conquering some territories.”

Russia’s army occupies large swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine, and Putin has formally annexed four Ukrainian regions: Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Lugansk.

Putin has consistently said that Ukrainian territory was historically Russian, and questioned Ukrainian statehood.

Putin also oversaw the annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

The longtime leader, who turns 71 this week, blamed Western countries for the conflict, now in its twentieth month.

“The war, which was started by the Kyiv regime with active support from the West, has been going on already for 10 years,” he said.

“The special military operation was launched to stop it,” he said, using Moscow’s term for the offensive.

Russia’s army failed to take Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in the opening days of its offensive.

