BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 45.25 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
FABL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
FCCL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.58%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
GGL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.93%)
HBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.64%)
HUBC 88.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (10.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 31.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.13%)
OGDC 97.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.31%)
PAEL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.37%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.56%)
PPL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.81%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
SSGC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.88%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 88.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
UNITY 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.36%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,767 Increased By 32.6 (0.69%)
BR30 16,905 Increased By 56.7 (0.34%)
KSE100 47,322 Increased By 242.3 (0.51%)
KSE30 16,411 Increased By 66.1 (0.4%)
Gold set to break longest losing streak in 7 years as bond selloff cools

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2023 09:42am

Gold edged higher on Thursday, set to end its eight-session-long losing streak, last seen around the same time in 2016, as U.S. bond yields and the dollar retreated from recent highs ahead of a keenly awaited non-farm payrolls report this week.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,826.49 per ounce by 0314 GMT, attempting a rebound from its weakest levels since March touched on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,840.90.

“While there is an attempt for gold prices to stabilize into today’s session, there is not much conviction of a reversal just yet,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

Any moves before the U.S. non-farm payroll this week may be short-lived, with the official job data still the key catalyst in dictating market direction ahead, along with the U.S. CPI data next week, he added.

Gold fragile on lofty US dollar and yields; palladium at 5-year low

Data on Thursday showed U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in September. Markets now await the Labor Department’s more comprehensive employment report on Friday.

A broad selloff in world government bonds on Wednesday drove up U.S. 30-year Treasury yields to 5% for the first time since 2007 and German 10-year yields to 3%, which could hasten a global slowdown and hurt stocks and corporate bonds.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields fell from 16-year highs on Thursday and the U.S. dollar was 0.2% lower, allaying some pressure on non-yielding gold.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5% to 869.31 metric tons on Wednesday, its lowest since August 2019.

The subdued dollar also buoyed other greenback-priced precious metals, with spot silver up 1.1% to $21.19 per ounce, having slipped to its lowest since mid-March this week.

Platinum gained 0.5% to $870.16, rising from its lowest in a year hit in the last session, and palladium firmed 1.2% to $1,181.15, off a 5-year low touched on Wednesday.

