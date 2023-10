BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Thursday as the relentless surge in U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices eased, although the continuous selling by foreign investors kept the gains in check.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.45% at 19,525.55, as of 09:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.46% to 65,538.70.

