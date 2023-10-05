Investment, shipping, renewable energy: Pakistan, Norway agree to boost cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Norway have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in areas including investment, shipping, climate change, renewable energy, and higher education.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the 12th Round of Pakistan-Norway Bilateral Political Consultations was held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Pakistan delegation was led by Ambassador Muhammad Saleem, Additional Secretary (Europe) while the Norwegian delegation was led by Vebjorn Dysvik, Director General, Department for Regional Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

“The two sides reviewed progress made since last BPC held in 2021 and reaffirmed to further strengthen cooperation in areas including investment, shipping, climate change, renewable energy and higher education,” said the statement.

It added that Norwegian side, being a key investment partner of Pakistan was also briefed on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), recently established by the Government of Pakistan and was invited to explore investment prospects arising out of the Council.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023