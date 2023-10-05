Nawaz can steer country out of all crises: Shehbaz

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has geared up efforts for according rousing reception to the party supremo on arrival on October 21.

In a bid to remove reservations of the party workers and supporters, the PML-N leaders and former legislators are going door to door for persuading them to attend party public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21. In Lahore, PML-N former MNAs and MPAs are reaching out to their workers for power show on October 21.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has also started reaching to the party workers. On Wednesday, he addressed the PML-N workers at Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz’s election office in provincial constituency PP-158 Ladhar village.

Addressing the gathering, Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N supremo was not coming back for revenge, rather he was returning with the agenda to steer the country out of prevailing crises and bring ease in the lives of people.

Highlighting achievements of Nawaz Sharif, he said under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, unemployment was significantly reduced and the issue of loadshedding was effectively addressed. Despite international pressure, Nawaz Sharif conducted six nuclear tests and managed inflation effectively during his tenure, he added.

However, the 2018 elections faced controversies leading to Nawaz Sharif’s removal from power, slowing down the country’s development, Shehbaz said. “Nawaz Sharif is set to return on the 21st, promising to reignite the journey of progress and prosperity in Pakistan.” He asked the workers to give Nawaz Sharif a historic reception.

Shehbaz said Nawaz’s crime was that he worked tirelessly for the country’s development, made Pakistan a nuclear power and established schools and colleges for the youth.

“This was Nawaz’s crime and that is why there was rigging in the 2018 elections and you and your children were deprived of education, medical treatment, prosperity and development,” he said. “I am here to tell you that, if God willing, your son is returning on October 21.” He urged the crowd to show up at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21 for Nawaz’s welcome.

It may be noted that Nawaz Sharif has been in self-imposed exile since 2019. He left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender in the Al Azizia and Avenfield graft cases for his continuous absence from proceedings.

