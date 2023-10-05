BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nawaz can steer country out of all crises: Shehbaz

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has geared up efforts for according rousing reception to the party supremo on arrival on October 21.

In a bid to remove reservations of the party workers and supporters, the PML-N leaders and former legislators are going door to door for persuading them to attend party public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21. In Lahore, PML-N former MNAs and MPAs are reaching out to their workers for power show on October 21.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has also started reaching to the party workers. On Wednesday, he addressed the PML-N workers at Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz’s election office in provincial constituency PP-158 Ladhar village.

Addressing the gathering, Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N supremo was not coming back for revenge, rather he was returning with the agenda to steer the country out of prevailing crises and bring ease in the lives of people.

Highlighting achievements of Nawaz Sharif, he said under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, unemployment was significantly reduced and the issue of loadshedding was effectively addressed. Despite international pressure, Nawaz Sharif conducted six nuclear tests and managed inflation effectively during his tenure, he added.

However, the 2018 elections faced controversies leading to Nawaz Sharif’s removal from power, slowing down the country’s development, Shehbaz said. “Nawaz Sharif is set to return on the 21st, promising to reignite the journey of progress and prosperity in Pakistan.” He asked the workers to give Nawaz Sharif a historic reception.

Shehbaz said Nawaz’s crime was that he worked tirelessly for the country’s development, made Pakistan a nuclear power and established schools and colleges for the youth.

“This was Nawaz’s crime and that is why there was rigging in the 2018 elections and you and your children were deprived of education, medical treatment, prosperity and development,” he said. “I am here to tell you that, if God willing, your son is returning on October 21.” He urged the crowd to show up at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21 for Nawaz’s welcome.

It may be noted that Nawaz Sharif has been in self-imposed exile since 2019. He left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender in the Al Azizia and Avenfield graft cases for his continuous absence from proceedings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif PMLN PMLN supremo

Comments

1000 characters

Nawaz can steer country out of all crises: Shehbaz

500bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Orders that may affect taxpayers: SC asks FBR to gazette, display on website

Jan-Jun 2024: PPRA allows PLL to buy 12 LNG spot cargoes

SECP revises Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

66.4pc shares of KE: SEP to be given fresh offer: adviser

FBR asked to probe solar panel import scam

Read more stories