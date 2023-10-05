JUI-F slams PPP for ‘undue’ criticism

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Pakistan, Wednesday while slamming Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership over the continuous public statements against JUI, has asked the PPP to explain their real problems instead of cursing the former federal coalition government parties.

JUI spokesperson Aslam Ghori in reaction to recent statements issued by the PPP leaders for conducting the early elections and criticising JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said that JUI and other former coalition government partners were unable to understand the desperation of PPP for the elections.

While extending well wishes for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Ghori said Bilawal was still young and he must focus on strengthening his party and then he will become the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan.

JUI spokesperson while taunting the PPP leadership said that the result of the 2018 general elections of the National Assembly seat from Larkana has proven the level-playing field.

He further flayed the PPP leaders, saying that the party voted in favour of the national census as it was benefiting the PPP at that time, but now the party has started criticising the date for general elections.

He said that the PPP was trying to escape the masses in general elections owing to expected poor performance in the country and therefore, was making lame excuses on the basis of early elections.

Ghori said that the JUI-F chief and other leaders have suggested a delay in holding of general elections owing to severe weather conditions in January, but the PPP started a media drive against the JUI leadership. He said surprisingly, PPP leaders were asking for a level-playing field for themselves and ignoring the genuine reasons mentioned by others.

Ghori said that JUI-F has started a public campaign to attract the masses. He also advised the PPP to also start preparations for the general elections.

The PPP leadership has started attacking JUI-F leadership and other political parties for recent political developments emerging in Sindh province where the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) have formed a political alliance to give tough time to PPP in Sindh, he said.

However, JUI-F Sindh Secretary General Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro has said that JUI-F will invite Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and nationalist parties to make a joint platform against the PPP.

The newly-formed political alliance in Sindh has flayed the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqir, saying the caretaker CM has turned the CM House into the “Peoples Secretariat”.

