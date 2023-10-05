MCMC delegation visits Alhamra Cultural Complex

LAHORE: A delegation comprised of the 38th Mid Career management course visited Alhamra Mall Complex.

During their visit to the Alhamra Mall Complex, the delegation was welcomed in traditional style, setting the stage for a meaningful exchange. The delegation met with Alhamra’s Executive Director, Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, engaging in insightful discussions on vital literary and cultural matters.

The delegation received a comprehensive briefing on Alhamra’s rich history, outstanding performance, diverse services, unwavering mission, and commitment to service excellence, among other vital aspects.

The officers in training at the National Institute of Management had the opportunity to explore various facets of Alhamra, including the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, Alhamra Studio, Alhamra Adbi Bethak, Alhamra Art Gallery, and Alhamra Halls.

Witnessing the captivating performances by the dedicated teachers and young artists of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, the delegation lauded Alhamra’s exceptional contributions to the arts.

Accompanied by the Head of Alhamra, the delegation also observed ongoing thesis work at the Alhamra Art Gallery. The visit concluded with the exchange of souvenirs, fostering a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect.

Director Admin Asim Chaudhry and other esteemed officers were also present during this enlightening visit.

