Bilawal to start election drive on 18th

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will kick-start party election activities on October 18 in memory of Karsaz bombing tragedy.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address nationwide video link on October 18 to public gatherings to be arranged at the district level.

The PPP high ups asked party leaders to ensure mandatory participation of party organizations, wings, ticket holders and party workers in public gatherings across the nation.

Sources claimed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also announce the election strategy in the address to the workers. Earlier, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) convened a two-day meeting in Lahore, led by the “King of Reconciliation” Asif Zardari.