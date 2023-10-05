BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
PMEX organises ‘World Investor Week’ ceremony

Recorder Report Published October 5, 2023 Updated October 5, 2023 06:27am

KARACHI: Abdul Rehman Warraich, Commissioner, Securities Market Division Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) formally inaugurated the World Investor Week 2023 in Pakistan in a grand ceremony organized by the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) here on October 2, 2023.

The said week (Oct 02-08) will comprise of week-long investor outreach, education, and awareness eventstitled ‘Financial Inclusion Festivals’ organized by Pakistan Mercantile Exchange with the support and guidance of Investor Education Department SECP.

These events will comprise of exhibitions by stock and commodity brokers and asset management companies at Millenium Institute of Technology and Entreprenship (MiTE), Institute of Business Administation (IBA), KElectric, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, and a Pakistan Investment Road Show in Multan with the collaboration of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The ceremony was attended by the leadership of entities from the Capital Market, academic institutions, respected professional bodies, futures and commodity brokers, and leading asset management companies.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdul Qair Memon, Chairman of PMEX, said, “As we launch into World Investor Week 2023, PMEX stands committed to empowering investors through knowledge and best practices. This week symbolizes our relentless drive to increase financial literacy within Pakistan. We aim to shape a future where informed financial decision-making becomes second nature to all Pakistanis.”

During his keynote address as chief guest, Abdul Rehman Warraich, Commissioner - SMD, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) remarked that “SECP will continue to spearhead the initiatives of Financial Literacy to contribute in the development of the economy especially in terms of reaching out to the masses and educating them about the reasons, benefits, and risks of investment in the capital market, during and after the World Investor Week 2023.”

He also spoke about the untapped potential of the commodities market and SECP’s role in its development and growth.

