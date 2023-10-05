ATC extends bails of Aleema and Uzma Khan

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the bails of Aleema and Uzma Khan sisters of PTI Chief Imran Khan and former Secretary PTI Asad Umar till October 16.

Earlier, Investigating Officer (IO) informed the court that the petitioners were found involved in attack on Corps Commander House. He said a Joint Investigation Committee (JIT) in its recommendations declared them involved in the crime. The JIT claimed that they have enough evidence and witnesses which stated that the accused were present at the event.

He, therefore, said the accused were required in the case and police want to arrest them. The petitioners’ counsel at this said he want to see the recommendations of the JIT. The IO said he were ready to allow him to examine the report.

The court, however, extended their bail and rose for the next hearing.

