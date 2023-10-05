Punjab govt withdraws South Punjab re-allocation allowance

LAHORE: The Punjab government has withdrawn the South Punjab re-allocation allowance with effect from August 27.

During a periodical review meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the government decided to discontinue the allowance and the Punjab Finance Department issued a notification on October 3.

The allowance was approved in 2020 for the officers and officials posted in the South Punjab Secretariat and office of Additional Inspector General of Police, South Punjab.

The amount was 100 percent of their monthly basic pay. It was not given on a permanent basis and was subject to periodical review by the Chief Secretary with the initial review after one year.

The allowance was only sanctioned for government officers and officials who were posted in the South Punjab Secretariat while it did not apply to personnel recruited from South Punjab, those already receiving South Punjab Secretariat Allowance and the officers/officials on deputation.

At present, 26 departments are functioning in the South Punjab Secretariat, including agriculture, communication and works, finance, forestry, wildlife and fisheries, education, health, home, additional IGP (South Punjab), housing, urban development and public health engineering, irrigation, law, livestock and dairy, local government and community development, planning and development, revenue, and services and general.

The said allowance was admissible in addition to the following allowances: civil secretariat allowance at 50 percent on running basic pay scales; special allowance at 50 percent of basic pay scales; utility allowance; fixed daily allowance (for the Punjab Police); law and order allowance granted (for the Punjab Police); and other allowances granted.

