BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt withdraws South Punjab re-allocation allowance

Itrat Bashir Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has withdrawn the South Punjab re-allocation allowance with effect from August 27.

During a periodical review meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the government decided to discontinue the allowance and the Punjab Finance Department issued a notification on October 3.

The allowance was approved in 2020 for the officers and officials posted in the South Punjab Secretariat and office of Additional Inspector General of Police, South Punjab.

The amount was 100 percent of their monthly basic pay. It was not given on a permanent basis and was subject to periodical review by the Chief Secretary with the initial review after one year.

The allowance was only sanctioned for government officers and officials who were posted in the South Punjab Secretariat while it did not apply to personnel recruited from South Punjab, those already receiving South Punjab Secretariat Allowance and the officers/officials on deputation.

At present, 26 departments are functioning in the South Punjab Secretariat, including agriculture, communication and works, finance, forestry, wildlife and fisheries, education, health, home, additional IGP (South Punjab), housing, urban development and public health engineering, irrigation, law, livestock and dairy, local government and community development, planning and development, revenue, and services and general.

The said allowance was admissible in addition to the following allowances: civil secretariat allowance at 50 percent on running basic pay scales; special allowance at 50 percent of basic pay scales; utility allowance; fixed daily allowance (for the Punjab Police); law and order allowance granted (for the Punjab Police); and other allowances granted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government Punjab Finance Department Zahid Akhtar Zaman

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt withdraws South Punjab re-allocation allowance

500bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Orders that may affect taxpayers: SC asks FBR to gazette, display on website

Jan-Jun 2024: PPRA allows PLL to buy 12 LNG spot cargoes

SECP revises Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

66.4pc shares of KE: SEP to be given fresh offer: adviser

FBR asked to probe solar panel import scam

Read more stories