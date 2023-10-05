BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 04, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Nemo           Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp      03-10-2023
OP-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp.     02-10-2023
B-2               Sc Hong        Disc           Alpine Marine      03-10-2023
                  Kong           Chemical       Services
B-6/B-7           Uafl Liberty   Disc Load      Golden Shipping    04-10-2023
                                 Container      Lines
B-9/B-8           As Alva        Disc Load      Ocean Sea
                                 Container      Shipping           03-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14         Elina B        Disc           North Star         28-09-2023
                                 Wheat          International
B-14/B-15         Kai Xuan 9     Disc           Sinotrans          02-10-2023
                                 General        Logistic
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Yahya       Load Rice      N.S Shipping       19-08-2023
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Brigitte       Disc Rock      Wma Shipcare       02-10-2023
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-26/B-27         Vancouver      Disc Load      OOCL               03-10-2023
                                 Container      Pakistan
B-28/B-29         Onyx 1         Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping    03-10-2023
                                 Container      Agency
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4           Ts Ningbo      Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping    03-10-2023
                                 Container      Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
As Alva           04-10-2023     Disc Load                          Ocean Sea
                                 Container                  Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chem              04-10-2023     D/4000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
Sinyoo                                                               Services
Spottail          04-10-2023     D/15052 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai           04-10-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Tokyo                                                                  Agency
Wide Alpha        04-10-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Colombo           04-10-2023     D/L Container                     Hapag Loyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
BBG Nova          04-10-2023     L/59500 Clinkers               Bulk Shipping
                                                                       Agency
Marie C           05-10-2023     D/3000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Celsius Birdie    05-10-2023     D/1000 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
                                                               (Pvt) Limited.
Kmtc Manila       05-10-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
Grand             05-10-2023     D/163 Vehicles             Maritime Agencies
Diamond                          Package                            (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Salween           04-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Safeen Prime      04-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Yantian
Express           04-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Navios
Bahamas           04-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Zhong Gu
Chang Chun        04-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Torm Sofia        04-10-2023     Tanker                                     -
Chem
Spectrum          04-10-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Seabird        Wheat          North Star      Sep. 28, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Dignity        Palm oil       Alpine          Oct. 01, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC             Oct. 03, 2023
                  Kinloss
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Elaine     Container      MSC PAK         Oct. 03, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Spottail       Gas oil        GAC             Oct. 02, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Marietta       Canola         Ocean           Sep. 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                 Seed           Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Zoe
Schulte           Chemicals      Alpine                         Oct. 03, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Elaine        Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 04, 2023
Spottail          Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Maersk
Kinloss           Container      GAC
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Sky Blue          Palm oil       Alpine                         Oct. 04, 2023
Al Soor-II        Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Mirela            Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Hyde Park         Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
Southern
Unicorn           Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Seaspan
Ganges            Container      In-cape Shipping                        -do-
Huang
Shan-16           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
TRF Kobe          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Kana              LPG            Merchant M Service                      -do-
Amali             Cement         Global Maritime                         -do-
Ocean Bright      Steel Coil     GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Jemima        Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 04, 2023
Sea-span
Ganges            Container      In-cape Shipping               Oct. 05, 2023
Vancouver         Container      OOCL PAK                                -do-
=============================================================================

