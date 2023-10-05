Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 04, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Nemo Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp 03-10-2023 OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 02-10-2023 B-2 Sc Hong Disc Alpine Marine 03-10-2023 Kong Chemical Services B-6/B-7 Uafl Liberty Disc Load Golden Shipping 04-10-2023 Container Lines B-9/B-8 As Alva Disc Load Ocean Sea Container Shipping 03-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-13/B-14 Elina B Disc North Star 28-09-2023 Wheat International B-14/B-15 Kai Xuan 9 Disc Sinotrans 02-10-2023 General Logistic Cargo Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice N.S Shipping 19-08-2023 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Brigitte Disc Rock Wma Shipcare 02-10-2023 Phosphate Services B-26/B-27 Vancouver Disc Load OOCL 03-10-2023 Container Pakistan B-28/B-29 Onyx 1 Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 03-10-2023 Container Agency ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-4 Ts Ningbo Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 03-10-2023 Container Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= As Alva 04-10-2023 Disc Load Ocean Sea Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Chem 04-10-2023 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marine Sinyoo Services Spottail 04-10-2023 D/15052 Mogas Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Hyundai 04-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine Tokyo Agency Wide Alpha 04-10-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Colombo 04-10-2023 D/L Container Hapag Loyd Express Pakistan BBG Nova 04-10-2023 L/59500 Clinkers Bulk Shipping Agency Marie C 05-10-2023 D/3000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd Celsius Birdie 05-10-2023 D/1000 Base Oil Gac Pakistan (Pvt) Limited. Kmtc Manila 05-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Pvt Ltd Grand 05-10-2023 D/163 Vehicles Maritime Agencies Diamond Package (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= X-Press Salween 04-10-2023 Container Ship - Safeen Prime 04-10-2023 Container Ship - Yantian Express 04-10-2023 Container Ship - Navios Bahamas 04-10-2023 Container Ship - Zhong Gu Chang Chun 04-10-2023 Container Ship - Torm Sofia 04-10-2023 Tanker - Chem Spectrum 04-10-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Seabird Wheat North Star Sep. 28, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Dignity Palm oil Alpine Oct. 01, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 03, 2023 Kinloss ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Elaine Container MSC PAK Oct. 03, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Spottail Gas oil GAC Oct. 02, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Marietta Canola Ocean Sep. 30, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine Oct. 03, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Elaine Container MSC PAK Oct. 04, 2023 Spottail Gas oil GAC -do- Maersk Kinloss Container GAC ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine Oct. 04, 2023 Al Soor-II Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Mirela Coal GSA -do- Hyde Park Chemicals East Wind -do- Southern Unicorn Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Seaspan Ganges Container In-cape Shipping -do- Huang Shan-16 Palm oil Alpine -do- TRF Kobe Palm oil Alpine -do- Kana LPG Merchant M Service -do- Amali Cement Global Maritime -do- Ocean Bright Steel Coil GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK Oct. 04, 2023 Sea-span Ganges Container In-cape Shipping Oct. 05, 2023 Vancouver Container OOCL PAK -do- =============================================================================

