KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 04, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Nemo Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp 03-10-2023
OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 02-10-2023
B-2 Sc Hong Disc Alpine Marine 03-10-2023
Kong Chemical Services
B-6/B-7 Uafl Liberty Disc Load Golden Shipping 04-10-2023
Container Lines
B-9/B-8 As Alva Disc Load Ocean Sea
Container Shipping 03-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14 Elina B Disc North Star 28-09-2023
Wheat International
B-14/B-15 Kai Xuan 9 Disc Sinotrans 02-10-2023
General Logistic
Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice N.S Shipping 19-08-2023
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Brigitte Disc Rock Wma Shipcare 02-10-2023
Phosphate Services
B-26/B-27 Vancouver Disc Load OOCL 03-10-2023
Container Pakistan
B-28/B-29 Onyx 1 Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 03-10-2023
Container Agency
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4 Ts Ningbo Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 03-10-2023
Container Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
As Alva 04-10-2023 Disc Load Ocean Sea
Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chem 04-10-2023 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Sinyoo Services
Spottail 04-10-2023 D/15052 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai 04-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Tokyo Agency
Wide Alpha 04-10-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Colombo 04-10-2023 D/L Container Hapag Loyd
Express Pakistan
BBG Nova 04-10-2023 L/59500 Clinkers Bulk Shipping
Agency
Marie C 05-10-2023 D/3000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Celsius Birdie 05-10-2023 D/1000 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
(Pvt) Limited.
Kmtc Manila 05-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Grand 05-10-2023 D/163 Vehicles Maritime Agencies
Diamond Package (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Salween 04-10-2023 Container Ship -
Safeen Prime 04-10-2023 Container Ship -
Yantian
Express 04-10-2023 Container Ship -
Navios
Bahamas 04-10-2023 Container Ship -
Zhong Gu
Chang Chun 04-10-2023 Container Ship -
Torm Sofia 04-10-2023 Tanker -
Chem
Spectrum 04-10-2023 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 Seabird Wheat North Star Sep. 28, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Dignity Palm oil Alpine Oct. 01, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 03, 2023
Kinloss
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Elaine Container MSC PAK Oct. 03, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Spottail Gas oil GAC Oct. 02, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Marietta Canola Ocean Sep. 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Seed Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Zoe
Schulte Chemicals Alpine Oct. 03, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Elaine Container MSC PAK Oct. 04, 2023
Spottail Gas oil GAC -do-
Maersk
Kinloss Container GAC
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine Oct. 04, 2023
Al Soor-II Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Mirela Coal GSA -do-
Hyde Park Chemicals East Wind -do-
Southern
Unicorn Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Seaspan
Ganges Container In-cape Shipping -do-
Huang
Shan-16 Palm oil Alpine -do-
TRF Kobe Palm oil Alpine -do-
Kana LPG Merchant M Service -do-
Amali Cement Global Maritime -do-
Ocean Bright Steel Coil GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK Oct. 04, 2023
Sea-span
Ganges Container In-cape Shipping Oct. 05, 2023
Vancouver Container OOCL PAK -do-
=============================================================================
