BAFL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
BIPL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.24%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
DFML 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
DGKC 44.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.98%)
FABL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
FFL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HBL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.39%)
HUBC 89.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.5%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
MLCF 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
OGDC 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
PAEL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
PIOC 85.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
PPL 75.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.22%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 88.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
UNITY 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,717 Increased By 26.7 (0.57%)
BR30 16,763 Increased By 79 (0.47%)
KSE100 46,950 Increased By 193.5 (0.41%)
KSE30 16,295 Increased By 93 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hovers below $8,000/T on firm dollar, high inventory

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 09:21am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices fell on Wednesday, staying below a supportive level of $8,000 a metric ton, as a firm dollar and rising inventories in exchange warehouses weighed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $7,976.50 a metric ton by 0233 GMT, having sunk below $8,000 on Tuesday for the first time since May 26.

LME aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,280.50 a ton, nickel declined 0.5% to $18,640, while zinc rose 0.1% to $2,505 and lead edged up 0.2% at $2,121.50.

The dollar charged higher to near an 11-month high on the back of upbeat U.S. job openings data that unexpectedly increased in August, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The discount of LME cash copper to the three-month contract was at $70 a ton, hovering near its 31-year wide level of $77.50 hit on Tuesday, as on-warrant inventory in LME warehouses of 166,475 tons were at their highest in two years.

The discount of LME cash nickel to the three-month contract expanded to $277.50 a ton on Tuesday, the widest since Aug. 15, as inventories in LME warehouses rose 14% in September alone.

In tin, the cash-three month contango also expanded to $307 a ton on Tuesday, the largest since Sept. 1, also because inventories in LME warehouses leaped to their highest level since April 2020.

Copper Copper prices LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper hovers below $8,000/T on firm dollar, high inventory

World Bank projects primary balance at negative 0.4pc

Certain tax policies discourage investment in tradable sector: World Bank

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

ECC approves telecom infrastructure- sharing framework

Customs agents, transporters: FBR seeks bank guarantees for Afghan transit goods

Illegal immigrants asked to leave country by Nov 1: Afghan nationals involved in terrorist attacks: Bugti

Afghan transit commercial goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee on 5 categories

Special forensic audit of SSGCL, Pesco, Hesco ordered

‘FPA, QTA in power bills’: SC issues notices to AGP, respondents

Announcement

Read more stories