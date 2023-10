ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday categorically said that all illegal immigrants, residing in Pakistan, would have to leave the country within 28 days.

“All illegal immigrants have 28 days to leave Pakistan,” said the minister in a post on X (Twitter).

The decision regarding the illegal immigrants was taken in the National Apex Committee which met earlier in the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023