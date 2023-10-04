BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Four uplift schemes of Auqaf sector approved

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: The Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of Auqaf sector with an estimated cost of Rs2525 million in its 20th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24.

Acting Chairman P&D Board Nadir Chattha chaired the meeting on Tuesday. Approved schemes are Integrated Master Planning and Development of Shrine and Complex Baba Farid-ud-Din Ganj Shakar, Pakpattan, at the cost of Rs 725 million and conservation and upgradation of Shrine Hazrat Jalal-ud-Din Bukhari Uch Sharif at the cost of Rs 765 million.

The other two development schemes which were approved in the meeting were restoration and upgradation of Shrine Hazrat Shah Shamas, Sabzwari Multan at the cost of Rs 490 million and integrated master planning and development of Shrine Complex Baba Bullay Shah, Kasur, at the cost of Rs 545 million.

All members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments were present in the meeting.

