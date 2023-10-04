KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 03, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 Torm Sofia Disc Trans Maritime 30-09-2023
Mogas Pvt. Ltd
OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 02-10-2023
B-1 Chem Disc Gac Pakistan 03-10-2023
Spectrum Chemical Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping
Prime Container Services 02-10-2023
B-9/B-8 As Alva Disc Load Ocean Sea
Container Shipping Pvt.Lt 03-10-2023
B-10/B-11 Brigitte Disc Rock Wma Shipcare 02-10-2023
Phosphate Services
B-13/B-14 Elina B Disc North Star 28-09-2023
Wheat International
B-14/B-15 Kai Xuan 9 Disc General Sinotrans Logis 02-10-2023
Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice N.S Shipping Li 19-08-2023
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load Ocean Sea 01-10-2023
Bahamas Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeder
Salween Container Shipping Agency 01-10-2023
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Saptl-2 Yantian Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 02-10-2023
Express Container Pakistan
Saptl-3 Zhong Gu Disc Load Rahmat Shipping 02-10-2023
Chang Chun Container Pvt. Ltd
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Safeen Prime 03-10-2023 Disc Load Diamond Shipping
Container Services
Navios 03-10-2023 Disc. Load Ocean Sea
Bahamas Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Zhong Gu
Chang Chun 03-10-2023 Disc. Load Rahmat Shipping
Container Pvt. Ltd
Torm Sofia 03-10-2023 Disc. Mogas Trans Maritime
Pvt. Ltd
Expected Arrivals
Nemo 03-10-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Sc Hong 03-10-2023 D/16500 Alpine Marine
Kong Chemical Services
Ts Nongbo 03-10-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency
Vancouver 03-10-2023 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Onyx 1 03-10-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency
BBG Nova 03-10-2023 L/59500 Clinkers Bulk Shipping
Agency
Wide Alpha 04-10-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Spottail 04-10-2023 D/15052 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Chem Sinyoo 04-10-2023 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Uafl Liberty 04-10-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Line
Colombo 04-10-2023 D/L Container Hapag Loyd
Express Pakistan
Hyundai 04-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Tokyo Agency
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Cma Cgm
Tosca 03-10-2023 Container Ship -
Northern
Decency 03-10-2023 Container Ship -
New
Friendship 03-10-2023 Container Ship -
Dm Emerald 03-10-2023 Tanker -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Berden Wheat East Wind Sep. 28, 2023
MW-2 Seabird Wheat North Star Sep. 28, 2023
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Dignity Palm oil Alpine Oct. 01, 2023
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT Lisa Container GAC Oct. 02, 2023
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Spottail Gas oil GAC Oct. 02, 2023
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Marietta Canola Seed Ocean Sep. 30, 2023
Service
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
MSC Tokyo Container MSC PAK Oct. 03, 2023
Onyx-I Container GAC -do-
Doha LNG GSA -do-
EXPECTED Departures
Lisa Container GAC Oct. 03, 2023
Berden Wheat East Wind -do-
OUTER ANCHORAGE
Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine Oct. 03, 2023
Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Southern
Unicorn Palm oil Alpine -do-
Seaspan
Ganges Container In-cape Shipping -do-
Huang
Shan-16 Palm oil Alpine -do-
TRF Kobe Palm oil Alpine -do-
Kana LPG Merchant -do-
M Service
Amali Cement Global Maritime -do-
Al Soor-II Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
Maersk
Kinloss Container GAC Oct. 03, 2023
MSC Elaine Container MSC PAK -do-
MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK Oct. 04, 2023
EM Astoria Container GAC -do-
