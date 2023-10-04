BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 03, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Torm Sofia     Disc           Trans Maritime     30-09-2023
                                 Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
OP-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp.     02-10-2023
B-1               Chem           Disc           Gac Pakistan       03-10-2023
                  Spectrum       Chemical       Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7           Safeen         Disc Load      Diamond Shipping
                  Prime          Container      Services           02-10-2023
B-9/B-8           As Alva        Disc Load      Ocean Sea
                                 Container      Shipping Pvt.Lt    03-10-2023
B-10/B-11         Brigitte       Disc Rock      Wma Shipcare       02-10-2023
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-13/B-14         Elina B        Disc           North Star         28-09-2023
                                 Wheat          International
B-14/B-15         Kai Xuan 9     Disc General   Sinotrans Logis    02-10-2023
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Yahya       Load Rice      N.S Shipping Li    19-08-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Navios         Disc Load      Ocean Sea          01-10-2023
                  Bahamas        Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29         X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeder
                  Salween        Container      Shipping Agency    01-10-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2           Yantian        Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        02-10-2023
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
Saptl-3           Zhong Gu       Disc Load      Rahmat Shipping    02-10-2023
                  Chang Chun     Container      Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen Prime      03-10-2023     Disc Load                   Diamond Shipping
                                 Container                           Services
Navios            03-10-2023     Disc. Load                         Ocean Sea
Bahamas                          Container                  Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Zhong Gu
Chang Chun        03-10-2023     Disc. Load                   Rahmat Shipping
                                 Container                           Pvt. Ltd
Torm Sofia        03-10-2023     Disc. Mogas                   Trans Maritime
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Nemo              03-10-2023     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
Sc Hong           03-10-2023     D/16500                        Alpine Marine
Kong                             Chemical                            Services
Ts Nongbo         03-10-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                                       Agency
Vancouver         03-10-2023     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
Onyx 1            03-10-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                                       Agency
BBG Nova          03-10-2023     L/59500 Clinkers               Bulk Shipping
                                                                       Agency
Wide Alpha        04-10-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Spottail          04-10-2023     D/15052 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Chem Sinyoo       04-10-2023     D/4000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Uafl Liberty      04-10-2023     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                         Line
Colombo           04-10-2023     D/L Container                     Hapag Loyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Hyundai           04-10-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Tokyo                                                                  Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cma Cgm
Tosca             03-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Northern
Decency           03-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
New
Friendship        03-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Dm Emerald        03-10-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Berden         Wheat          East Wind       Sep. 28, 2023
MW-2              Seabird        Wheat          North Star      Sep. 28, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Dignity        Palm oil       Alpine          Oct. 01, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Lisa           Container      GAC             Oct. 02, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Spottail       Gas oil        GAC             Oct. 02, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Marietta       Canola Seed    Ocean           Sep. 30, 2023
                                                Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Tokyo         Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 03, 2023
Onyx-I            Container      GAC                                     -do-
Doha              LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Lisa              Container      GAC                            Oct. 03, 2023
Berden            Wheat          East Wind                               -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Zoe Schulte       Chemicals      Alpine                         Oct. 03, 2023
Sky Blue          Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Southern
Unicorn           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Seaspan
Ganges            Container      In-cape Shipping                        -do-
Huang
Shan-16           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
TRF Kobe          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Kana              LPG            Merchant                                -do-
                                 M Service
Amali             Cement         Global Maritime                         -do-
Al Soor-II        Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kinloss           Container      GAC                            Oct. 03, 2023
MSC Elaine        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
MSC Jemima        Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 04, 2023
EM Astoria        Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

World Bank projects primary balance at negative 0.4pc

Certain tax policies discourage investment in tradable sector: World Bank

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

ECC approves telecom infrastructure- sharing framework

Customs agents, transporters: FBR seeks bank guarantees for Afghan transit goods

Illegal immigrants asked to leave country by Nov 1: Afghan nationals involved in terrorist attacks: Bugti

Afghan transit commercial goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee on 5 categories

Special forensic audit of SSGCL, Pesco, Hesco ordered

‘FPA, QTA in power bills’: SC issues notices to AGP, respondents

Announcement

Read more stories