KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 03, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Torm Sofia Disc Trans Maritime 30-09-2023 Mogas Pvt. Ltd OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 02-10-2023 B-1 Chem Disc Gac Pakistan 03-10-2023 Spectrum Chemical Pvt. Ltd B-6/B-7 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping Prime Container Services 02-10-2023 B-9/B-8 As Alva Disc Load Ocean Sea Container Shipping Pvt.Lt 03-10-2023 B-10/B-11 Brigitte Disc Rock Wma Shipcare 02-10-2023 Phosphate Services B-13/B-14 Elina B Disc North Star 28-09-2023 Wheat International B-14/B-15 Kai Xuan 9 Disc General Sinotrans Logis 02-10-2023 Cargo Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice N.S Shipping Li 19-08-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load Ocean Sea 01-10-2023 Bahamas Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd B-28/B-29 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeder Salween Container Shipping Agency 01-10-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2 Yantian Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 02-10-2023 Express Container Pakistan Saptl-3 Zhong Gu Disc Load Rahmat Shipping 02-10-2023 Chang Chun Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Safeen Prime 03-10-2023 Disc Load Diamond Shipping Container Services Navios 03-10-2023 Disc. Load Ocean Sea Bahamas Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd Zhong Gu Chang Chun 03-10-2023 Disc. Load Rahmat Shipping Container Pvt. Ltd Torm Sofia 03-10-2023 Disc. Mogas Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Nemo 03-10-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Sc Hong 03-10-2023 D/16500 Alpine Marine Kong Chemical Services Ts Nongbo 03-10-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency Vancouver 03-10-2023 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan Onyx 1 03-10-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency BBG Nova 03-10-2023 L/59500 Clinkers Bulk Shipping Agency Wide Alpha 04-10-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Spottail 04-10-2023 D/15052 Mogas Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Chem Sinyoo 04-10-2023 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Uafl Liberty 04-10-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping Line Colombo 04-10-2023 D/L Container Hapag Loyd Express Pakistan Hyundai 04-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine Tokyo Agency ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cma Cgm Tosca 03-10-2023 Container Ship - Northern Decency 03-10-2023 Container Ship - New Friendship 03-10-2023 Container Ship - Dm Emerald 03-10-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Berden Wheat East Wind Sep. 28, 2023 MW-2 Seabird Wheat North Star Sep. 28, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Dignity Palm oil Alpine Oct. 01, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Lisa Container GAC Oct. 02, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Spottail Gas oil GAC Oct. 02, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Marietta Canola Seed Ocean Sep. 30, 2023 Service ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Tokyo Container MSC PAK Oct. 03, 2023 Onyx-I Container GAC -do- Doha LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Lisa Container GAC Oct. 03, 2023 Berden Wheat East Wind -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine Oct. 03, 2023 Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Southern Unicorn Palm oil Alpine -do- Seaspan Ganges Container In-cape Shipping -do- Huang Shan-16 Palm oil Alpine -do- TRF Kobe Palm oil Alpine -do- Kana LPG Merchant -do- M Service Amali Cement Global Maritime -do- Al Soor-II Gas oil Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Kinloss Container GAC Oct. 03, 2023 MSC Elaine Container MSC PAK -do- MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK Oct. 04, 2023 EM Astoria Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

