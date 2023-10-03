BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Greenback keeps on climbing, dollar index at 10-month high

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 04:52pm

TOKYO/LONDON: The euro, pound and yen were all pinned at multi-month lows on Tuesday, with the Japanese currency on the brink of weakening past the psychological 150 per dollar level, as surging U.S. Treasury yields kept the dollar firmly on the front foot.

The euro was steady on the day at $1.0476, around its weakest since early December 2022, after a near-1% plunge on Monday when U.S. manufacturing data came in strong and Federal Reserve officials said monetary policy would need to stay restrictive for “some time”.

Sterling falls to 6-1/2-month low versus dollar

The combination of that and an agreement to avert a partial U.S. government shutdown sent benchmark Treasury yields to as high as 4.706% on Tuesday, a 16-year peak, in turn driving the dollar higher.

“There are two very powerful things that are supporting the U.S. dollar at the moment, the real rate differential is favourable to the U.S. and the U.S. economy is outperforming,” said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier.

Real interest rates, unlike nominal ones, factor in inflation which is falling faster in the United States than in Europe.

Chaar said he also thought there were technical factors driving the sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, possibly capitulation by major investors, as the economic situation, in his view, did not justify yields continuing to rise.

The pound fell to its lowest since March and was last down 0.26% at 1.20565, and traders were focused on the Japanese yen which was flat on the day at 149.89 per dollar, but still around its weakest in nearly a year and just shy of the 150 per dollar level that some see as potentially pushing Japanese authorities to intervene to prop up the currency.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday authorities were watching the currency market closely and stood ready to respond, but also said any decision on currency market intervention would be based on volatility, not specific yen levels.

Although Japanese officials have stated “that the government is not watching any particular level … interventions had previously occurred around 150, signifying official discomfort when the (yen) weakens beyond this point”, said Wei Liang Chang, foreign exchange and credit strategist at DBS.

The dollar index, which tracks the unit against six peers, was up 0.13% at 107.16, at its highest since November.

The main data points in the United States this week relate to the labour market. “(Tuesday’s) U.S. JOLTS job openings and non-farm payrolls on Friday can be a catalyst to push up U.S. yields and the USD if they surprise to the upside,” said Carol Kong, economist and currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The Australian dollar slipped to an 11-month low of $0.6302, down as much as 0.95% following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) decision to hold rates, while Russia’s rouble weakened past the symbolic threshold of 100 to the dollar before recovering slightly in early trade.

The dollar was up 0.5% against the Swiss franc at 0.9215 at a six month high after Swiss inflation dipped and came in slightly below expectations

Dollar US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Greenback keeps on climbing, dollar index at 10-month high

Pakistan’s GDP projected to recover to 1.7% in FY24: World Bank

Pakistan sets November 1 as deadline for ‘illegal immigrants’ to leave country

Rupee sees 19th successive gain, settles at 285.72 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Bank Alfalah to establish wholly-owned EC

Nawaz Sharif to surrender to court upon return: Rana Sanaullah

Practice and procedure act: bench looking to conclude case today

Cotton arrival jumps nearly 28% in last two weeks of Sept: PCGA

TOMCL says authorisation to export offals to UAE received

Will continue to work with Pakistan to counter violent extremism: US State Dept

Read more stories