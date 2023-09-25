BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Illegal immigrants should be deported: IG Sindh

NNI Published 25 Sep, 2023 07:02am

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar on Sunday directed top police officers to ensure the deportation of Illegal immigrants as soon as possible.

This he directed at a meeting of top Sindh police officers held under his chairmanship at Central Police Office Karachi regarding law and order. Additional IG Karachi/Special Branch Khadim Hussain Rind delivered a point-to-point briefing on the ongoing policing measures in the city against illegal immigrants, smuggling, and prevention of street crimes.

The IGP Sindh instructed officials at the meeting that the illegal immigrants should be deported as soon as possible and comprehensive recommendations should be prepared and sent to the Sindh government with overall measures regarding the illegal immigrants.

He said that the establishment of a joint task force consisting of FIA, Nadra, ANF, and police should also be made a part of the recommendations. The process of allocation of holding centers at different places should also be included in the recommendations regarding the deportation of illegal immigrants.

The IGP Sindh said that there is a declaration of war against street criminals, so the eradication of street criminals must be ensured in all circumstances. He urged the police to make a weekly progress report on the comprehensive performance of police against street crimes and he would take this report himself.

He said that strict supervision and monitoring of transportation from border areas should be ensured, adding that smuggling through those areas should be stopped in all circumstances by developing strong coordination with the relevant institutions.

