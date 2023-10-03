BAFL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
South African rand extends losses on stronger dollar, US yields

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 12:17pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand extended losses in early trade on Tuesday, bearing the brunt of more dollar strength and surging U.S. Treasury yields, analysts said.

At 0623 GMT, the rand traded at 19.2525 against the dollar , 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar last traded more than 0.1% firmer against a basket of global currencies.

On Monday the rand slumped about 1.5%, dragged down by a buoyant dollar and a local purchasing managers’ survey that showed factory activity shrank for the eighth month in a row.

The rand has had a turbulent year, falling to an all-time low against the dollar in June, recovering some ground and then slipping again. It is down more than 11% against the greenback year to date.

The results of the South African government’s weekly long-term bond auction are due around 0930 GMT.

The benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly weaker in early deals, the yield up 2 basis points to 10.920%.

