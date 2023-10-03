BAFL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
BOP 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.32%)
FABL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.15%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUBC 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.21%)
LOTCHEM 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 98.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.91%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.64%)
PPL 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
PRL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.17%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
UNITY 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,682 Increased By 8.2 (0.17%)
BR30 16,698 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.05%)
KSE100 46,707 Increased By 80.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 16,166 Increased By 16.3 (0.1%)
UK PM says no decision yet on high-speed railway project

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 12:16pm

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he had not yet taken a decision on whether to cancel the northern leg of the HS2 high-speed railway project.

HS2 is already being built between London and Birmingham but media reports have said the second leg of the route from Birmingham to Manchester will be axed after huge cost overruns.

Sunak said he wanted to take his time to make the right decision for the country.

“I know there’s lots of speculation, but all I can say is I’m not going to be forced into a premature decision,” he told BBC television, speaking from Manchester where the Conservative Party is holding its annual conference.

UK Rishi Sunak railway project

