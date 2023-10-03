BAFL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.32%)
FABL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.15%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.25%)
HUBC 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.21%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 98.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.91%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.64%)
PPL 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.17%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
UNITY 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,682 Increased By 8.2 (0.17%)
BR30 16,699 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 46,707 Increased By 80.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 16,166 Increased By 16.3 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lankan economy to see growth next year after 3.8% contraction, says World Bank

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 12:10pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s economy is set to perform better than expected but still see a significant contraction in 2023 before growing next year, World Bank projections for the crisis-hit nation showed on Tuesday.

“Sri Lanka is showing signs of recovery after a severe recession and the economy is expected to grow by 1.7 percent in 2024, after contracting by 3.8 percent in 2023,” the World Bank said in a statement.

It had previously forecast a contraction of 4.2% this year and growth of 1% in 2024.

The island nation’s economy shrank 3.1% in the April-June quarter.

In the last six months, Sri Lanka has seen runaway inflation drop to 1.3% in September, its currency appreciate by about 12% and foreign exchange reserves improve.

Sri Lanka struck an agreement for a $2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund in March but a potential shortfall in government revenue has meant that a second tranche of funds from the package may be delayed.

In contrast to the World Bank, Sri Lanka’s central bank has predicted a milder 2% contraction this year after the economy shrunk 7.8% in 2022.

World Bank Sri Lankan GDP Sri Lankan economy Sri Lankan crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan economy to see growth next year after 3.8% contraction, says World Bank

Intra-day update: rupee’s joy ride against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

Practice and procedure act: bench looking to conclude case today

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

Will continue to work with Pakistan to counter violent extremism: US State Dept

TOMCL says authorisation to export offals to UAE received

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Read more stories