BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,674 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 16,707 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,686 Increased By 58.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,174 Increased By 24.6 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Petroleum pricing: Border and currency controls imperative

BR Research Published 03 Oct, 2023 08:54am

The petroleum product price relief for the ongoing fortnight felt too little, given how retail prices are almost 50 percent higher from last year – but that is all the room that was available. And no, it is no way a “stunt” by the caretakers to pave the way for a certain foreign Prime Minister planning his return to Pakistan – as some quarters have raised concerns.

After quite a while, both variables fell in place for petroleum prices to be adjusted downwards, without having to forgo revenue. The 3.5 percent appreciation in rupee against the greenback is the biggest fortnightly gain in almost a year. The previous best was in the second fortnight of October 2022, when the former Finance Minister had famously announced his return with a celebration of pegging the dollar back.

International crude oil prices, meanwhile, have behaved, especially in the last few trading sessions – after having threatened to cross $100/bbl. Brent is still seen trading at and around $93/bbl – an uncomfortably high level for dollar-strapped, import-dependent countries such as Pakistan. But it threatened a lot worse, and for Pakistan’s likings, things have not shaped up that way.

All said petrol price at Rs323/ltr remains high enough for the consumption to stay suppressed – as has been the case for over 12 months now. Retail prices have gone up by a staggering Rs70/ltr in the last five fortnights–and around the same for High-Speed Diesel (HSD) – the inflationary consequences of which are far higher than gasoline.

The regulator has also adopted a steady approach of revising the OMC and dealer margins upwards – instead of doing it in a go, which appears a wise move, especially in times of such high volatility. Petroleum Levy on motor gasoline has already been maxed out, whereas that on HSD is inching towards the target set by the IMF. For the first time in many years, the rather tall PL collection target could well be achieved – despite a slowdown in demand.

It is early days but should the crackdown against all kinds of smuggling continue and/or intensifies – this bodes well for revenues at import stage, especially for HSD. It is common knowledge that Pakistan receives HSD from Iranian borders in significant sums, causing hundreds of billions of losses to the exchequer. Implementing border controls and sidelining illegal currency dealers – are good ingredients for a much more stable currency, notwithstanding other issues. And a stable currency solves at least one side of the equation for petroleum pricing.

crude oil prices High Speed Diesel OMCs petroleum product Petroleum pricing

Comments

1000 characters

Petroleum pricing: Border and currency controls imperative

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

SC to resume hearing on Practice and Procedure Act 2023 today

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

Insurance industry paid Rs34.3bn against taxes, duties in 2022

PM highlights criticality of technical training programmes

PM launches countrywide polio campaign

Read more stories