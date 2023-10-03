NBP celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) with religious zeal, fervor

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) with great religious zeal and fervor at its Head Office in Karachi. A special program of Mehfil-e-Milad was arranged to pay respect to the last messenger of Allah, whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for the whole of mankind.

Renowned Naat Khuwans recited soulful Naats to pay tribute to our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The event was graced by Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO, NBP, as the guest of honor. Senior Executives of the Bank were also present at the occasion.

In his address, Hasnie said that the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings on cooperation, and tolerance are essential for a peaceful and prosperous world. He urged everyone to follow the Prophet’s (PBUH) footsteps and strive to create a better world for all.

At the end of the event, Hasnie presented honorary shields to the Naat Khawans and Master of the ceremony.

