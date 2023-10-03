Nawaz fully determined to steer country out of all crises: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the PML-N supremo is determined to steer the country out of prevailing crises and put it on the road to progress and prosperity.

“Nawaz Sharif had consistently worked towards the development of Pakistan, improving the lives of its citizens and is dedicated to bringing peace to the entire country by eradicating terrorism,” he said while talking to the party leaders on Monday.

Shehbaz maintained that Nawaz Sharif will unite the nation and present a comprehensive agenda for the country’s progress and rescuing its people from the prevailing problems. He stressed the need of forging unity to overcome manifold problems faced by the country.

The PML-N leaders Rana Tanveer Hussain, Rana Mushood Khan, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari and others apprised the party president about preparations for Nawaz reception in their respective areas. Shehbaz lauded the efforts of the party leaders in this regard.

Moreover, sources said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has booked his air ticket for return to Pakistan. As per programme, Nawaz will land at Abu Dhabi International Airport from London on October 21 from where he will fly to Lahore the same day.

The airplane carrying Nawaz will land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6:25 pm on October 21. Nawaz will be accompanied by his staff and personal advisors including Muhammad Waqar, Dr Adnan and Mian Nasir Janjua. Senator Irfan Siddiqui will also be accompanying the former prime minister.

The PML-N leaders and former members of parliament also booked their seats on the same flight from Abu Dhabi, the sources said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023