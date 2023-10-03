Lt-General Munir Afsar made NADRA chairman

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Lieutenant General Munir Afsar as the new chairman of the National Database and Regulatory Authority (NADRA).

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Interior in exercise of powers conferred under section 3 (3) of the NADRA Ordinance 2000, read with Rule 7A of NADRA (Appointment and Emoluments of Chairman and Members) Rules, 2020, the federal government has been pleased to appoint Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as Chairman NADRA in terms of Section 3 (5) of NADRA Ordinance, 2000, with immediate effect and until further orders.

