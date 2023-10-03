Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 02, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 New Disc Crude Pakistan National Friendship Oil Shipping Corp. 30-09-2023 OP-2 Torm Disc Trans Maritime 30-09-2023 Sofia Mogas Pvt. Ltd B-1 Dm Load East Wind 30-09-2023 Emerald Ethanol Shipping Co. B-10/B-11 Brigitte Disc Rock Wma Shipcare 02-10-2023 Phosphate Services B-13/B-14 Elina B Disc North Star 28-09-2023 Wheat International B-14/B-15 Kai Disc General Sinotrans 02-10-2023 Xuan 9 Cargo Logistic ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load Ocean Sea 01-10-2023 Bahamas Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd B-28/B-29 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeder Shipping Salween Container Agency 01-10-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2 Yantian Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 02-10-2023 Express Container Pakistan Saptl-3/2 Cma Disc Load Cma Cgm 01-10-2023 Cgm Tasca Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Northern Disc Load East Wind 01-10-2023 Decency Container Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cma Cgm 02-10-2023 Disc. Load Cma Cgm Tasca Container Pakistan New 02-10-2023 Disc. Crude Pakistan National Friendship Oil Shipping Corp. ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Shalamar 02-10-2023 D/72135 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. Ice Energy 02-10-2023 L/27500 Hsfo Alpine Marine Services Chem 02-10-2023 D/3015 Gac Pakistan Sceptrum Orthoxylene Pvt. Ltd Zhong Gu 02-10-2023 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping Chang Chun Pvt. Ltd Safeen 02-10-2023 D/L Container Diamond Prime Shipping Services As Alva 02-10-2023 D/L Container Ocean Sea Shipping Pvt. Ltd Nemo 03-10-2023 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. Sc Hong 03-10-2023 D/16500 Alpine Marine Kong Chemical Services Hyundai 03-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine Tokyo Agency Uafl 03-10-2023 D/L Container Golden Liberty Shipping Line Ts Ningbo 03-10-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency Onyx 1 03-10-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hanne Danica 02-10-2023 General Cargo - Grace Bridge 02-10-2023 Container Ship - Ms Freesia 02-10-2023 Container Ship - Apl Salaha 02-10-2023 Container Ship - Vantage Reef 02-10-2023 Fertilizer - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Berden Wheat East Sep. 28, 2023 Wind MW-2 Seabird Wheat North Sep. 28, 2023 Star ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Dignity Palm Alpine Oct. 01, 2023 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Mumbasa Container Hapag Oct. 02, 2023 Express Lloyed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Marietta Canola Ocean Sep. 30, 2023 Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Doha LNG GSA Oct. 01, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Richmond Park Chemicals East wind Sep. 30, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Nyassa Container GAC Oct. 02, 2023 MSC Shahar Container MSC PAK -do- Al-Deebal LNG GSA -do- Richmond Park Chemicals East wind -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Mumbasa Express Container Hapag Lloyed Oct. 02, 2023 ============================================================================= Outer Anchorage ============================================================================= Spottail Gas oil GAC Oct. 02, 2023 Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Southern Unicorn Palm oil Alpine -do- Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do- Seaspan Container In-cape -do- Ganges Shipping Huang Shan-16 Palm oil Alpine -do- TRF Kobe Palm oil Alpine -do- Kana LPG Merchant M Service -do- Amali Cement Global Maritime -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Tokoyo Container MSC PAK Oct. 02, 2023 Onyx-I Container GAC -do- Lisa Container GAC -do- Maersk Kinloss Container GAC Oct. 03, 2023 MSC Elaine Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023