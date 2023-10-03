KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 02, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 New Disc Crude Pakistan National
Friendship Oil Shipping Corp. 30-09-2023
OP-2 Torm Disc Trans Maritime 30-09-2023
Sofia Mogas Pvt. Ltd
B-1 Dm Load East Wind 30-09-2023
Emerald Ethanol Shipping Co.
B-10/B-11 Brigitte Disc Rock Wma Shipcare 02-10-2023
Phosphate Services
B-13/B-14 Elina B Disc North Star 28-09-2023
Wheat International
B-14/B-15 Kai Disc General Sinotrans 02-10-2023
Xuan 9 Cargo Logistic
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load Ocean Sea 01-10-2023
Bahamas Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeder Shipping
Salween Container Agency 01-10-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2 Yantian Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 02-10-2023
Express Container Pakistan
Saptl-3/2 Cma Disc Load Cma Cgm 01-10-2023
Cgm Tasca Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Northern Disc Load East Wind 01-10-2023
Decency Container Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cma Cgm 02-10-2023 Disc. Load Cma Cgm
Tasca Container Pakistan
New 02-10-2023 Disc. Crude Pakistan National
Friendship Oil Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar 02-10-2023 D/72135 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
Ice Energy 02-10-2023 L/27500 Hsfo Alpine Marine
Services
Chem 02-10-2023 D/3015 Gac Pakistan
Sceptrum Orthoxylene Pvt. Ltd
Zhong Gu 02-10-2023 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
Chang Chun Pvt. Ltd
Safeen 02-10-2023 D/L Container Diamond
Prime Shipping Services
As Alva 02-10-2023 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Nemo 03-10-2023 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
Sc Hong 03-10-2023 D/16500 Alpine Marine
Kong Chemical Services
Hyundai 03-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Tokyo Agency
Uafl 03-10-2023 D/L Container Golden
Liberty Shipping Line
Ts Ningbo 03-10-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency
Onyx 1 03-10-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hanne
Danica 02-10-2023 General Cargo -
Grace
Bridge 02-10-2023 Container Ship -
Ms Freesia 02-10-2023 Container Ship -
Apl Salaha 02-10-2023 Container Ship -
Vantage
Reef 02-10-2023 Fertilizer -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Berden Wheat East Sep. 28, 2023
Wind
MW-2 Seabird Wheat North Sep. 28, 2023
Star
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Dignity Palm Alpine Oct. 01, 2023
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Mumbasa Container Hapag Oct. 02, 2023
Express Lloyed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Marietta Canola Ocean Sep. 30, 2023
Seed Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Doha LNG GSA Oct. 01, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Richmond Park Chemicals East wind Sep. 30, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Nyassa Container GAC Oct. 02, 2023
MSC
Shahar Container MSC PAK -do-
Al-Deebal LNG GSA -do-
Richmond
Park Chemicals East wind -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Mumbasa
Express Container Hapag Lloyed Oct. 02, 2023
=============================================================================
Outer Anchorage
=============================================================================
Spottail Gas oil GAC Oct. 02, 2023
Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Southern
Unicorn Palm oil Alpine -do-
Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do-
Seaspan Container In-cape -do-
Ganges Shipping
Huang
Shan-16 Palm oil Alpine -do-
TRF Kobe Palm oil Alpine -do-
Kana LPG Merchant M Service -do-
Amali Cement Global Maritime -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Tokoyo Container MSC PAK Oct. 02, 2023
Onyx-I Container GAC -do-
Lisa Container GAC -do-
Maersk
Kinloss Container GAC Oct. 03, 2023
MSC
Elaine Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
