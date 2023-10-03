BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,674 Increased By 47.7 (1.03%)
BR30 16,707 Increased By 137.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 02, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              New            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Friendship     Oil            Shipping Corp.     30-09-2023
OP-2              Torm           Disc           Trans Maritime     30-09-2023
                  Sofia          Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
B-1               Dm             Load           East Wind          30-09-2023
                  Emerald        Ethanol        Shipping Co.
B-10/B-11         Brigitte       Disc Rock      Wma Shipcare       02-10-2023
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-13/B-14         Elina B        Disc           North Star         28-09-2023
                                 Wheat          International
B-14/B-15         Kai            Disc General   Sinotrans          02-10-2023
                  Xuan 9         Cargo          Logistic
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Navios         Disc Load      Ocean Sea          01-10-2023
                  Bahamas        Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29         X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeder Shipping
                  Salween        Container      Agency             01-10-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2           Yantian        Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        02-10-2023
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
Saptl-3/2         Cma            Disc Load      Cma Cgm            01-10-2023
                  Cgm Tasca      Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Northern       Disc Load      East Wind          01-10-2023
                  Decency        Container      Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cma Cgm           02-10-2023     Disc. Load                           Cma Cgm
Tasca                            Container                           Pakistan
New               02-10-2023     Disc. Crude                Pakistan National
Friendship                       Oil                           Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar      02-10-2023     D/72135 Crude              Pakistan National
                                 Oil                           Shipping Corp.
Ice Energy        02-10-2023     L/27500 Hsfo                   Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Chem              02-10-2023     D/3015                          Gac Pakistan
Sceptrum                         Orthoxylene                         Pvt. Ltd
Zhong Gu          02-10-2023     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
 Chang Chun                                                          Pvt. Ltd
Safeen            02-10-2023     D/L Container                        Diamond
Prime                                                       Shipping Services
As Alva           02-10-2023     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Nemo              03-10-2023     D/72000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                 Oil                           Shipping Corp.
Sc Hong           03-10-2023     D/16500                        Alpine Marine
Kong                             Chemical                            Services
Hyundai           03-10-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Tokyo                                                                  Agency
Uafl              03-10-2023     D/L Container                         Golden
Liberty                                                         Shipping Line
Ts Ningbo         03-10-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                                       Agency
Onyx 1            03-10-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                                       Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hanne
Danica            02-10-2023     General Cargo                              -
Grace
Bridge            02-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ms Freesia        02-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Apl Salaha        02-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Vantage
Reef              02-10-2023     Fertilizer                                 -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Berden         Wheat          East            Sep. 28, 2023
                                                Wind
MW-2              Seabird        Wheat          North           Sep. 28, 2023
                                                Star
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Dignity        Palm           Alpine          Oct. 01, 2023
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Mumbasa        Container      Hapag           Oct. 02, 2023
                  Express                       Lloyed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Marietta       Canola         Ocean           Sep. 30, 2023
                                 Seed           Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Doha           LNG            GSA             Oct. 01, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Richmond Park     Chemicals      East wind                      Sep. 30, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Nyassa            Container      GAC                            Oct. 02, 2023
MSC
Shahar            Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Al-Deebal         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Richmond
Park              Chemicals      East wind                               -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Mumbasa
Express           Container      Hapag Lloyed                   Oct. 02, 2023
=============================================================================
Outer Anchorage
=============================================================================
Spottail          Gas oil        GAC                            Oct. 02, 2023
Sky Blue          Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Southern
Unicorn           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Zoe Schulte       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Seaspan           Container      In-cape                                 -do-
Ganges                           Shipping
Huang
Shan-16           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
TRF Kobe          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Kana              LPG            Merchant M Service                      -do-
Amali             Cement         Global Maritime                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Tokoyo            Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 02, 2023
Onyx-I            Container      GAC                                     -do-
Lisa              Container      GAC                                     -do-
Maersk
Kinloss           Container      GAC                            Oct. 03, 2023
MSC
Elaine            Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

PM launches countrywide polio campaign

Insurance industry paid Rs34.3bn against taxes, duties in 2022

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

PM highlights criticality of technical training programmes

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

PPP ‘only’ party that wants timely elections: Bilawal

Read more stories