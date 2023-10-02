BAFL 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.07%)
Russian shelling of Ukraine’s Kherson kills one, injures six -governor

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2023 11:42am

Russian shelling of Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson overnight killed at least one person and injured six, including two children, the regional governor said on Monday.

On the Telegram messaging app the governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Russian forces had launched 71 attacks in the past 24 hours, “aimed at the residential districts”, as well as shops and medical infrastructure, among other establishments.

Russian shelling kills 3 Ukrainian civilians in Kherson, one in the east

Twenty of the air and land attacks targeted the city of Kherson, the region’s administrative district, the governor added, while authorities promptly doused a fire sparked by shelling early on Monday.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Kyiv drove Russian forces out of part of the Kherson region last November after several months of occupation, but Russian troops have continued shelling the regional capital and areas around it from across the Dnipro River.

