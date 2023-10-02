BAFL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.55%)
BIPL 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.86%)
BOP 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.32%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
DGKC 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
FABL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 90.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.24%)
HUBC 89.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.74%)
MLCF 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.34%)
OGDC 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.41%)
PAEL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PIOC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
PPL 75.38 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2%)
PRL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.16%)
SNGP 47.37 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.81%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.7%)
UNITY 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
BR100 4,682 Increased By 55.7 (1.2%)
BR30 16,720 Increased By 151.2 (0.91%)
KSE100 46,686 Increased By 453.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,179 Increased By 190 (1.19%)
Gold dips to 7-month low on dollar strength, focus shifts to US data

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2023 10:16am

Gold extended losses on Monday for the sixth consecutive session to hit a near seven-month low, as the dollar stayed strong, with traders digesting a key US inflation report as they positioned for a slew of job market data due this week.

Spot gold was down 0.3% to $1,843.67 per ounce by 0325 GMT, its lowest level since March 10. US gold futures shed 0.3% to $1,859.70.

Last week, bullion posted its biggest weekly decline since June 2021 to end the third quarter 3.7% lower.

“The data out of the US is getting softer and the US Federal Reserve’s squeeze is starting to show up in more and more places,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

“If the data starts looking weak this week, gold might find an attempt to carve out a bottom.”

Gold set for worst month in seven on elevated US rates outlook

The dollar held near a 10-month high, while Treasury yields were off a 16-year peak.

Underlying US inflation moderated in August, data on Friday showed, with the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve, now averaging near its 2% target for the last three months.

New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank may be done with rate rises as inflation pressures, while still elevated, are moving back toward the official target.

Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is priced in dollars and does not yield any interest.

Markets see a 45% chance of another rate hike this year, but also a 43% chance of some policy easing in the first half of 2024, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Spot silver slid 1.5% to an over six-month low of$21.82 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.4% to $908.45 and palladium steadied at $1,245.23.

