BAFL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.55%)
BIPL 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.86%)
BOP 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.32%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
DGKC 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.41%)
FABL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 90.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.24%)
HUBC 89.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.73%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.74%)
MLCF 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.34%)
OGDC 97.79 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.45%)
PAEL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PIOC 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PPL 75.36 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.98%)
PRL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.16%)
SNGP 47.37 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.81%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.15%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
TRG 89.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.82%)
UNITY 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
BR100 4,682 Increased By 55.7 (1.2%)
BR30 16,718 Increased By 149 (0.9%)
KSE100 46,686 Increased By 453.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,179 Increased By 190 (1.19%)
Financials, energy stocks drag Australian shares lower; focus on RBA rate decision

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2023 09:56am

Australian shares fell 0.3% on Monday dragged by financials and energy stocks, while cautious investors awaited the key interest rate decision by the country’s central bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% to 7021.9 by 2322 GMT. The benchmark settled 0.3% higher on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to give out its interest rate decision, with expectations that it would hold its key interest rate steady at 4.10% on Tuesday but hike it to a peak of 4.35% next quarter, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Separately, data in the US on Friday showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, increased 3.9% on an annual basis for August.

The Federal Reserve tracks the PCE price indexes for its 2% inflation target.

Back in Sydney, financials descended 0.7% with all the “big four” banks trading in negative territory. A slump in oil prices took energy stocks lower 0.9%.

Australian shares rise; set for worst month in a year as rate-hike woes persist

Sector Major Woodside Energy and Santos toppled over 0.9%. On the other hand, both gold stocks and technology stocks gained 0.1%, each.

Export reliant miners also rose 0.2%, with Behemoths BHP Group and Rio Tinto trading in the positive territory.

Among individual stocks, Liontown Resources gained 0.7% after Hancock prospecting increased its stake to 12.4% in the company.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,239.64.

The country’s central bank is also scheduled to give out its interest rate decision on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll estimating that the bank would hold its key interest rate at 5.50%.

Australian shares

